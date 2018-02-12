West, North Stokes compete in state track meet

West Stokes only had one runner, junior Erin Duke, to qualify for the 1A/2A NCHSAA Indoor State Track meet on Friday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. North Stokes sent four athletes to the competition. Duke finished fourth in the 1000 meter run, the highest among Stokes County participants.

“Erin was the only one to represent us this year,” said Wildcat coach Larry Weldon. “She beat her best time of the season by more than eight seconds. We had 22 kids this year and were hoping to have others, but the weather, holidays, and lack of practice time hurt their chances. We are looking forward to a great outdoor season.”

Duke finished with a time of 3:18.20, more than 12 seconds behind the winner Victoria Swepson from Research Triangle. She qualified for a second event, the 1600 meter run, but Weldon chose to hold her out to better her chances in the 1000.

The Vikings highest finisher was senior Hailey Sheppard in the girl’s pole vault. She placed ninth with a jump of 8-06. State runner up in cross country, sophomore Abigail Hemric, placed 11th in the 3200 meter with a time of 12:17.81, more than 13 seconds better than her qualifying time. Michael Overstreet finished 12th in the shot put event and Jacob McGee 12th in the 3200 meter run.

“I’m proud of all our indoor kids this track season,” said Viking coach Mike Williams. “Our qualifiers represented our team well by competing against tough competition from across the state and having good performances in spite of the lack of training due to the weather. Qualifying for the state indoor meet is a reward for their hard work and perseverance through a brutal winter season. All of our kids have worked hard and will continue to do so as we move into our outdoor season.”

Outdoor track season will begin this week for North, South and West Stokes.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Duke places fourth at state meet