Wildcat swimmers complete season

West Stokes swim team just completed one of their most successful seasons in recent years by swimming in the 1A/2A West Regionals held in Charlotte at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center on Saturday. Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference junior swimmer of the year, Bethany Memola, and Cameron Health were the only two swimmers to qualify individually for regionals along with the 200 and 400 women free relay teams.

“Coach Mabe (Jerri-Kaye) and myself are extremely proud of how well our team swam at regionals,” Wildcat coach Pat Erickson said. “It was a big meet with over 50 different teams represented from the western part of North Carolina. Our swimmers competed hard and many had their fastest times of the season.”

Memola set a personal record in the 100 free with a time of 1:02.85 and finished 22nd. She finished 23rd in the 200 at 2:18.73, more than two seconds slower than her fastest time of the season at 2:16.65. Health cut two seconds off of his personal record in the 200 free with a time of 2:08.96 and finished 14th. He placed 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 24.99, just .29 off of his best for the year.

The 200 free relay of Sarah Rice, Ramsey Miller, Anna McGhee, and Memola placed 21st with a time of 2:02.57, while the 400 free relay team of Abby Bryant, Hannah Miller, McGhee, and Memola finished 19th with a new personal record of 4:24.91.

The season marked great accomplishments for the Lady Wildcats program. They swam their way to a WPAC Conference Championship, their first since 2009, Memola was named swimmer of the year and Erickson was touted conference coach of the year by her coaching peers.

“We had a great season,” Erickson said. “We may not have had anyone qualify for the state meet, but our swimmers did their best and that is all we could ask of them. We’ll lose six seniors and have most of our team returning in 2019. With the success of the Chestnut Grove team this year, we look forward to a great season next year as well.”

West Stokes junior Bethany Memola was named WPAC Swimmer of the Year and swam in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay at regionals in Charlotte. Wildcat senior Abby Bryant competed in the 400 free relay at the Western Regional meet on Saturday. Freshman Hannah Miller helped the Wildcats 400 free relay team finish with a personal record of 4:24.91 in the regionals. West Stokes swimmers competed at the Western Regionals in Charlotte on Saturday. Members included: Bethany Memola, Cameron Health, Sarah Rice, Ramsey Miller, Anna McGhee, Abby Bryant, and Hannah Miller.