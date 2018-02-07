Sixth Annual Donkey Basketball Game planned

The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will once again sponsor the sixth annual donkey basketball game at North Stokes High School on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

You will be entertained as fireman and your local neighbors try to ride donkeys while playing basketball. The ladies auxiliary will have hot dogs and concessions prior to the event. At halftime there will be donkey rides for the children and at the end of the third quarter there will be a 50/50 drawing.

All proceeds go to the junior firefighter program. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 8 and can be purchased at the Danbury General Store, Lulu’s Restaurant, or from any Danbury fireman.

Come out for a night of laughter and help your local volunteer fire department.