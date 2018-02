Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:

Jan. 30 – Tuesday

South Stokes Basketball @ Mount Airy: Var. Boys won 76-68; Girls lost 69-32.

North Stokes Basketball vs. Bishop McGuinness: Var. Boys lost 66-59; Girls lost 54-46 (OT).

West Stokes Basketball vs. North Surry: Var. Boys won 57-26; Girls lost 44-39.

South Stokes Wrestling Dual State Playoffs: Lost 42-36 Starmount.

Jan. 31 – Wednesday

North Stokes Basketball @ Millennium Charter Academy: Var. Boys won 81-19; Girls won 55-28.

Feb. 1 – Thursday

North Stokes Basketball @ East Surry: Var. Boys lost 76-63; Girls lost 56-40.

Feb. 2 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball vs. Bishop McGuinness: Var. Boys won 56-48; Girls lost 58-29.

West Stokes Basketball @ Atkins: Var. Boys won 55-45; Girls lost 59-49.

Feb. 3 – Saturday

West Stokes Swimming @ West Regionals in Charlotte.

North Stokes Basketball @ Alleghany: Var. Boys won 55-37; Girls lost 58-52.

Feb. 5 – Monday

Nothing Scheduled

Feb. 6 – Tuesday

North Stokes Basketball @ Winston-Salem Prep: Var. Boys lost 89-74; Girls won 36-34.

South Stokes Basketball vs. East Surry: Var. Boys won 96-93 (3OT); Girls lost 61-41.

West Stokes Basketball vs. Forbush: Var. Boys won 75-57; Girls lost 68-44.

Schedule

Feb. 8 – Thursday

Nothing Scheduled

Feb. 9 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball @ North Stokes – 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Basketball @ Surry Central – 4:30 p.m.

1A Individual Wrestling Regionals @ South Davidson – 5:00 p.m.

2A Individual Wrestling Regionals @ Mt. Pleasant – 5:30 p.m.

1A/2A Indoor State Track Meet @ JDL Fast Track – 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 – Saturday

1A Individual Wrestling Regionals @ South Davidson – 8:30 a.m.

2A Individual Wrestling Regionals @ Mt. Pleasant – 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 12 – Monday

WPAC 2A Basketball Tournament – TBA

Northwest 1A Basketball Tournament – TBA

Feb. 13 – Tuesday

WPAC 2A Basketball Tournament – TBA

Northwest 1A Basketball Tournament – TBA

Feb. 14 – Wednesday

WPAC 2A Basketball Tournament – TBA

Northwest 1A Basketball Tournament – TBA

Spring Sports Practice Starts

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes Cody Lawson pinned Starmount’s Mikey Ramos in the first round of the 1A State Duals.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Cody-Lawson2-vs.-Starmount.jpg South Stokes Cody Lawson pinned Starmount’s Mikey Ramos in the first round of the 1A State Duals. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

South Stokes Jordan Mitchell won a 5-2 decision over the Ram’s Dawson Nixon.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jordan-Mitchell2-vs.-Starmount.jpg South Stokes Jordan Mitchell won a 5-2 decision over the Ram’s Dawson Nixon. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

2017-18 North Stokes Varsity Cheerleaders.