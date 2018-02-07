Sauras hold off Cardinals in triple overtime

South Stokes held off visiting East Surry 96-93 in three overtimes on Tuesday in a Northwest 1A Conference game to secure a tie for second place with Mount Airy. Senior Ben Bowen led the Sauras on senior night with 33 points, 21 rebounds, nine blocks and six assists. Brady Dudley added 26 points in the winning effort, while PJ Samuels tallied 15.

The Sauras improve to 17-6 overall and 6-3 in conference play. South will travel to county rival North Stokes on Friday.