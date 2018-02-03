Posted on by

Sweetheart court winners


South Stokes winners from left to right: Caleb Richardson (Prince), Ben Bowen (King), and Wesley Misenheimer (Mr. Nice Guy).


Robert Money | The Stokes News

West Stokes winners from left to right: Parker Pratt (Best Man), Tyler Walker (Mr. Sweetheart), and Adam Mayes (Mr. Nice Guy).


Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

South and West Stokes celebrated their sweetheart courts at homes games this week.

On Tuesday, the Wildcat student body voted for Tyler Walker as Mr. Sweetheart, Parker Pratt as Best Man, and Adam Mayes as Mr. Nice Guy.

The Sauras named Ben Bowen as King on Friday night, Caleb Richardson was named Prince and Wesley Misenheimer was awarded Mr. Nice Guy.

