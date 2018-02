Walnut Cove Little League sign up dates for the 2018 baseball and softball season will be held Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at South Stokes High School gym and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Walnut Cove Little League. You may also register online at http://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=walnutcovell

For more information, please visit the website or contact Amy McKenzie at (336) 413-9961.