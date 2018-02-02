Vikings falls to Cardinals

North Stokes visited Northwest Conference opponent East Surry on Thursday and the Cardinals swept the season series with a 76-63 victory over the boys and a 56-40 win against the girls. During the ladies game, Viking senior Karley Jessup scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter on a layup.

“Karley has shown great leadership and scoring ability during her time here at North,” said Viking coach Scott Smith. “We go as she goes. She does well in getting her teammates involved in the game. She will be missed and hard to replace after graduation.”

The Lady Vikings (6-14, 1-7) fell behind early in the game, but Jessup’s eight points in the quarter allowed them to stay within striking distance at 21-12 as the first period came to a close. During the second, North cut the lead to seven points with six minutes left, but an 18-4 run by the Cardinals secured a 42-20 halftime lead.

The Cardinals (12-9, 6-2) lead blossomed to 54-24 as the fourth quarter began, but a Viking 16-2 run closed out the game for the final score.

Jessup led the Vikings with 23 points and Natalie Dodson added seven. Bethany Clayton paced the Cardinals with 20 points.

The boys game was a game of spurts for both teams. The Cardinals (12-9, 2-6) jumped out to a 17-11 advantage after the first quarter and a 39-23 lead at the half.

The Vikings cut the Cardinal edge to 10 points in the third quarter, but two offensive rebounds and six points by Jefferson Boaz pushed the lead back to 16 points as the period ended.

With 3:48 left in the game, North Stokes (11-9, 0-8) finally cut the score to single digits, but a timeout by the Cardinals ignited an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach for the visitors.

“I thought we dug ourselves a hole early on,” said Viking coach David Anderson. “We forced some shots and had too many turnovers. They got a lot of second chance points off of the boards. We worked hard, but couldn’t capitalize on some plays down the stretch when we cut it to eight. I thought Ben (Chesnet) and Layton (Helms) gave great effort and tried hard tonight. We need everyone playing like them to be successful.”

Michael Smith led the Vikings with 21 points and Isaac Wood added 13. John Marion had a game high 26 points for the Cardinals, while Boaz chipped in 23.

North Stokes will travel to Alleghany on Saturday for a nonconference game and then to Winston-Salem Prep on Tuesday to continue conference play.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Viking senior Layton Helms goes after a loose ball against East Surry on Thursday evening. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_NSBB-Layton-Helms-DS.jpg Viking senior Layton Helms goes after a loose ball against East Surry on Thursday evening. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News North Stokes Michael Smith drives to the basket against East Surry. Smith led his team with 20 points. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_NSBB-Michael-Smith-DS.jpg North Stokes Michael Smith drives to the basket against East Surry. Smith led his team with 20 points. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Senior Natalie Dodson added seven points and four rebounds for the Vikings on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_NSWB-Natalie-Dodson-DS.jpg Senior Natalie Dodson added seven points and four rebounds for the Vikings on Thursday. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News North Stokes Karley Jessup scores her 1,000 point on a layup against East Surry on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_NSWB-Karley-Jessup-DS-1001-Point.jpg North Stokes Karley Jessup scores her 1,000 point on a layup against East Surry on Thursday. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

Jessup scores 1,000th point