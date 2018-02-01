Teams compete at indoor track conference championship

North, South, and West Stokes indoor track teams participated in the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference meets on Thursday evening at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

North Stokes Abigail Hemric won the girls 3200 meter with a time of 12:30.94 and came in second in the 1600 meter at 6:10.95. Jackson Health (500 meter dash) and Jacob McGee (3200 meter) won their races with times of 1:14.77 and 10:53.14. Michael Overstreet had a throw of 45-1 in the shot put to win the event.

Brandy Bolens (500 meter), Rachel Overby (1000 meter), and Josie Stanberry (pole vault) placed silver in their events, while Zander Festa (500 meter), Health (300 meter), and McGee (1600 meter) came in fourth.

The Sauras Bryson Autry finished first in the pole vault with an 8-0 jump and teammate Austin Harger placed second. Shawn Campbell (500 meter) and Jadyn Hicks (55 hurdles) won silver in their events. Harger (1000 meter), Hicks (long jump) Brett Washburn (pole vault), and Caleb Richardson (300 meter) won bronze.

South Stokes boys placed third overall and the ladies sixth. The Vikings ladies finished third and the boys’ team fifth.

Erin Duke led the Wildcats with a gold medal in the 1000 meter run and a fifth place finish in the 300 meter dash. Hunter Jackson (3200 meter), Jacob Adkins (1000 meter), Adam Mayes (1600 meter), Dustin Blevins (long jump), and the 4×400 relay team of Walt Justice, Foster Murray, Nick Palmer, and Adkins placed second in their events.

Bronze place finishers for the Wildcats included Nick Palmer (500 meter) and the boys 4×800 relay team of Jacob Schrum, TJ Magaraci, Erick Barron, and Matthew Moutos.

West Stokes boys’ team placed second behind Atkins in the 2A meet and the ladies finished in fourth place.

All three teams will participate in the state indoor track meet on February 10 at the JDL Fast Track Complex starting at 9 a.m.

For a full list of results visit www.jdlfasttrack.com.

