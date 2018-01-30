Wildcats secure first place

West Stokes and Walkertown went into Thursday night’s game tied with only one Western Piedmont Conference loss this season. The Wildcats used two overtimes to take a 94-90 win and gain the upper hand in the remaining four regular season games left.

“That was a great high school basketball game between two very good teams,” said Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour. “Even if we had come out on the short end, it was still one of the best games I’ve been involved in. They defended us so well. The key to the game was we never stopped fighting and never stopped believing. A couple of months ago we would have given in.”

The Wildcats sprinted to a 17-7 lead, their largest of the game, before Walkertown cut the margin to 17-14 after one quarter of play. The Wolfpack led 41-38 at halftime.

Walkertown tied the game with a three-pointer from Jalen Cone in the third period. West pushed their advantage to 50-43 only to see the Wolfpack knot the score at 61 with eight minutes left to play.

Noah Spainhour and Elan Muniz paced the Wildcats with a combined 10 points in the fourth, while Cone dropped 16 points to lead the way for the Wolfpack.

West trailed 75-72 after Cone hit his ninth three-pointer of the game. Spainhour went on to nail a shot with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to send the game into its first overtime.

In the extra period, Walkertown opened up a small advantage and kept the Wildcats at bay until the last 20 seconds of the game. Isaac Spainhour brought the ball down court, raced to the left side of the lane and found his brother Noah at the top of the key. Noah faked a drive to the basket and then stepped back to drop a three-pointer, sending the game to its second overtime.

West Stokes never trailed again and led by as much as seven points.

“Cone is tough to guard,” Spainhour said. “It’s not like we didn’t have a hand in his face all night. Noah’s shot at the end was big, but I thought our team made big shots down the stretch. The key for us was to just hold on long enough to the overtimes. I thought Tyler (Smith), John (Brooke) and Alex (Puckett) were big for us tonight. They grabbed some tough rebounds.”

Isaac Spainhour led his team with 27 points followed by Noah Spainhour with 26, Muniz 20 and Brooke 10. Puckett grabbed 16 rebounds and added seven points.

West Stokes improved to 13-6 overall and 7-1 in conference play. Walkertown dropped to 11-6 and 5-2. The Wildcats will host North Surry on Tuesday and then travel to Atkins on Friday.

Lady Wildcats extend win streak to five

West Stokes ladies basketball team is currently on a five game win streak with their 82-44 dominant showing over the Walkertown Wolfpack on Thursday evening in a WPAC conference game.

“I thought we played good tonight,” said Wildcats coach Dillon Bobbitt. “We have to learn to not get caught up in the big picture and look at the game as a whole and focus on each individual possession. We lost that focus early, but in the second half we dialed in and concentrated on those small things and found success.”

The Lady Wildcats raced to an early 19-6 lead and took a 23-14 edge into the second period. The home team allowed the Wolfpack to cut the lead to four points before they gained a 42-33 advantage going into the locker room.

The second half belonged to the purple and gold. The ladies held Walkertown to 11 points over both quarters and eventually took a 40 point lead.

Freshman Emma Santoro led four Wildcats in double figures with 18 points. Hannah Spainhour chipped in 16, Rachel Delcamp 12 and Sydney Cockerham 10.

West Stokes improves to 12-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Wildcats will host North Surry on Tuesday and then travel to Atkins on Friday.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Senior Noah Spainhour made 26 points for the Wildcats on Thursday including two different three-pointers to send the game into two overtimes against Walkertown. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WSBB-Noah-Spainhour-MM.jpg Senior Noah Spainhour made 26 points for the Wildcats on Thursday including two different three-pointers to send the game into two overtimes against Walkertown. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Freshman Emma Santoro scores two of her 18 points for the Wildcats against Walkertown on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WSWB-Emma-Santoro-MM.jpg Freshman Emma Santoro scores two of her 18 points for the Wildcats against Walkertown on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Freshman Hannah Spainhour surveys the floor for the young Wildcats. She added 16 points in the game. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WSWB-Hannah-Spainhour-MM.jpg Freshman Hannah Spainhour surveys the floor for the young Wildcats. She added 16 points in the game. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Alex Puckett rips down one of his 16 rebounds on the night versus Walkertown. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WSBB-Alex-Puckett-MM.jpg Alex Puckett rips down one of his 16 rebounds on the night versus Walkertown. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News