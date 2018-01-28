Hard work pays off for local wrestlers

North Stokes senior Paden Lungrin accomplished three of his goals he set out to achieve this season on Saturday at East Surry during the Northwest 1A Conference tournament. He won his 100th wrestling match, became a conference champion and was named the 1A Conference Wrestler of the Year.

“Paden has been a great asset to our program,” said Viking coach Matthew Wise. “He is the first wrestler in North Stokes history to be all-conference all four years and now he has an opportunity to be a state qualifier for the fourth time as well. He has a great shot at winning his weight class this year at states.”

Lungrin beat Brandon Tubby of Bishop McGuinness 20-5 for his 100th win and then pinned Victor Bacho of East Surry in 1:16 to become a conference champion in the 220lb weight class. Other wrestlers from North Stokes also placed in their divisions. Levi Collins came in second at 132lbs, while Clayton Utt (106lbs), Lucas Utt (120lbs), Mitchell Petree (170lbs), Dylan Mabe (195lbs), and Orion Martin finished third in their weight classes.

Three wrestlers from South Stokes finished as individual conference championships. Ricky Gonzalez (138lbs) pinned Mount Airy’s Armondo Estrada in the first period, Jackson Boles (145lbs) beat the Bears Joan Ramirez in a major decision 14-0, and Steven Fatz (160lbs) pinned Bishop McGuinness’ David Spencer in 3:12. The Sauras two second place finishers were Cooper Ross (170lbs), who lost 1-0 to Jackson Tumbarello (MA) and Cody Lawson, who fell to Jacob Haywood (ES). Justin Flinchum (126lb) and Kaleb Mitchell (152lbs) took third place wins in the consolation round.

Mount Airy won the team title with 194.5 points. East Surry (180) placed second, followed by South Stokes (116), North Stokes (78.5), and Bishop McGuinness (45).

West Stokes competed in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference tournament on Saturday as well, but at Carver High School.

The Wildcats had six of their seven wrestlers place in the tournament. Carson Goins (106lbs), Evan Wall (126lbs), and Noah Hall (152lbs) won conference championships in their weight divisions. Garrett Lowe placed second at 138lbs and Isaac Church (120lbs) and Zach Watts (132lbs) finished in third place with bronze medals.

North Surry won the team conference tournament championship with 180.5 points. Surry Central finished second with 153.5, followed by Atkins (100), West Stokes (95), Forbush (72.5), Carver (70), and Walkertown (30).

Next up for North, South and West Stokes will be individual regionals on February 9 and 10.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes senior Paden Lungrin pinned Victor Bacho of East Surry for the conference championship win. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NS-Wrestling-Paden-Lugrin-1.jpg North Stokes senior Paden Lungrin pinned Victor Bacho of East Surry for the conference championship win. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings Levi Collins fell to Kaleb Tilley in the championship match of the 132lb weight class. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NS-Wrestling-Levi-Collins-1.jpg The Vikings Levi Collins fell to Kaleb Tilley in the championship match of the 132lb weight class. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Clayton Utt pins South Stokes Kendall Caudill for third place in the 106lb weight class Saturday in the Northwest Conference Tournament. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NS-Wrestling-Clayton-Utt-vs.-South-Stokes-Kendall-Caudill-1.jpg North Stokes Clayton Utt pins South Stokes Kendall Caudill for third place in the 106lb weight class Saturday in the Northwest Conference Tournament. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes Jackson Boles beat Joan Ramirez 14-0 in the 145lb division. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-Wrestling-Jackson-Boles-1.jpg South Stokes Jackson Boles beat Joan Ramirez 14-0 in the 145lb division. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras Ricky Gonzalez pinned Armondo Estrada in the first period for his conference championship. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-Wrestling-Ricky-Gonzalez-1.jpg The Sauras Ricky Gonzalez pinned Armondo Estrada in the first period for his conference championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras Steven Fatz pinned David Spencer in the championship bracket of the 160lb weight class on Saturday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-Wrestling-Steven-Fatz-1.jpg The Sauras Steven Fatz pinned David Spencer in the championship bracket of the 160lb weight class on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes Carson Goins won gold with a pin at the WPAC Championship in the 106lb class. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Wrestling-Carson-Goins-MM-1.jpg West Stokes Carson Goins won gold with a pin at the WPAC Championship in the 106lb class. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News The Wildcats Evan Wall stands his opponent up and eventually pins him for a conference championship win. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Wrestling-Evan-Wall-MM-1.jpg The Wildcats Evan Wall stands his opponent up and eventually pins him for a conference championship win. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes junior Noah Hall gets his first conference championship with a pin on Saturday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Wrestling-Noah-Hall-MM-1.jpg West Stokes junior Noah Hall gets his first conference championship with a pin on Saturday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

