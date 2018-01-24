Wildcats sweep Carver

West Stokes used a fourth quarter run on Tuesday evening behind Noah Spainhour’s nine points in the final period and beat Carver 60-43 after suffering their only WPAC loss to the Yellowjackets back on Dec. 15 (57-52). Isaac Spainhour paced the Wildcats with 21 points, while Noah Spainhour added 17. The Wildcats (12-6, 6-1) host Walkertown (11-5, 5-1) on Thursday for a chance at first place in the WPAC.

Five Lady Wildcats scored double digits as they breezed past Carver 77-13 during a WPAC conference game in Winston-Salem on Tuesday. Eugenia Marcelli and Sydney Cockerham paced West Stokes with 12 points each, while Rachel Delcamp, Caroline Pulliam, and Shaylee Montgomery added 10 each. The Wildcats (11-4, 4-3) will host Walkertown (5-9, 0-5) on Jan. 25.