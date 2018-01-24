Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:
Jan. 17 – Wednesday
North Stokes Basketball @ Alleghany – rescheduled for Feb. 3 – 4:00 p.m.
Jan. 18 – Thursday
JV West Stokes vs. South Stokes – cancelled
Jan. 19 – Friday
South Stokes Basketball @ East Surry – rescheduled for Jan. 24 – 4 p.m.
West Stokes Basketball vs. Walkertown – rescheduled for Jan. 25 – 5 p.m.
West Stokes Wrestling @ Walkertown – cancelled
North Stokes Wrestling @ Mount Airy – cancelled
Jan. 20 – Saturday
North Stokes Basketball vs. WS Prep: Boys lost 74-52; Girls Won 55-38
South Stokes Wrestling vs. Bishop McGuinness: Won 45-15
South Stokes Wrestling vs. Reidsville: Won 39-28
Jan. 22 – Monday
WPAC Conference Swim Meet @ Winston-Salem State University – Men’s team finished sixth; Women’s team first
Jan. 23 – Tuesday
Indoor Track (ALL) @ JDL Indoor Track Center – No results
South Stokes Basketball vs. North Stokes: Var. Boys South Stokes won 80-43; Var. Girls South Stokes won 54-49
West Stokes Basketball @ Carver: Var. Boys won 60-43; Var. Girls won 77-13
Jan. 24 – Wednesday
Swimming – Last Chance Meet @ Reeves Community Center, Mount Airy – TBA
South Stokes Wrestling @ Mount Airy – 6 p.m.
Wes t Stokes Wrestling vs. Carver/Walkertown – 7 p.m.
North Stokes Wrestling @ Bishop McGuinness – 6 p.m.
Schedule
Jan. 25 – Thursday
West Stokes Basketball vs. Walkertown – 5:00 p.m.
Jan. 26 – Friday
South Stokes Basketball @ WS Prep – 4:30 p.m.
North Stokes Basketball vs. Mount Airy – 4:00 p.m.
Jan. 27 – Saturday
1A Conference Wrestling Tournament (North & South Stokes) @ East Surry – 9:30 a.m.
2A WPAC Conference Wrestling Tournament (West Stokes) @ Carver – 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 29 – Monday
Nothing scheduled
Jan. 30 – Tuesday
South Stokes Basketball @ Mount Airy – 4:00 p.m.
West Stokes Basketball vs. North Surry – 4:00 p.m.
North Stokes Basketball vs. Bishop McGuinness – 4:00 p.m.
Dual Team State Playoffs – TBA
Jan. 31 – Wednesday
Nothing Scheduled
