Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:

Jan. 17 – Wednesday

North Stokes Basketball @ Alleghany – rescheduled for Feb. 3 – 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Thursday

JV West Stokes vs. South Stokes – cancelled

Jan. 19 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball @ East Surry – rescheduled for Jan. 24 – 4 p.m.

West Stokes Basketball vs. Walkertown – rescheduled for Jan. 25 – 5 p.m.

West Stokes Wrestling @ Walkertown – cancelled

North Stokes Wrestling @ Mount Airy – cancelled

Jan. 20 – Saturday

North Stokes Basketball vs. WS Prep: Boys lost 74-52; Girls Won 55-38

South Stokes Wrestling vs. Bishop McGuinness: Won 45-15

South Stokes Wrestling vs. Reidsville: Won 39-28

Jan. 22 – Monday

WPAC Conference Swim Meet @ Winston-Salem State University – Men’s team finished sixth; Women’s team first

Jan. 23 – Tuesday

Indoor Track (ALL) @ JDL Indoor Track Center – No results

South Stokes Basketball vs. North Stokes: Var. Boys South Stokes won 80-43; Var. Girls South Stokes won 54-49

West Stokes Basketball @ Carver: Var. Boys won 60-43; Var. Girls won 77-13

Jan. 24 – Wednesday

Swimming – Last Chance Meet @ Reeves Community Center, Mount Airy – TBA

South Stokes Wrestling @ Mount Airy – 6 p.m.

Wes t Stokes Wrestling vs. Carver/Walkertown – 7 p.m.

North Stokes Wrestling @ Bishop McGuinness – 6 p.m.

Schedule

Jan. 25 – Thursday

West Stokes Basketball vs. Walkertown – 5:00 p.m.

Jan. 26 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball @ WS Prep – 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball vs. Mount Airy – 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 – Saturday

1A Conference Wrestling Tournament (North & South Stokes) @ East Surry – 9:30 a.m.

2A WPAC Conference Wrestling Tournament (West Stokes) @ Carver – 9:00 a.m.

Jan. 29 – Monday

Nothing scheduled

Jan. 30 – Tuesday

South Stokes Basketball @ Mount Airy – 4:00 p.m.

West Stokes Basketball vs. North Surry – 4:00 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball vs. Bishop McGuinness – 4:00 p.m.

Dual Team State Playoffs – TBA

Jan. 31 – Wednesday

Nothing Scheduled

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Piney Grove cheerleader Sienna Martin performs a basket toss with the help of her teammates during their games on Saturday.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Piney-Grove-Cheerleading-Dale-Sands.jpg Piney Grove cheerleader Sienna Martin performs a basket toss with the help of her teammates during their games on Saturday. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News

South Stokes Jackson Boles pins Reidsville Charles Lynn during a match last week.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jackson-Boles-vs.-Reidsville.jpg South Stokes Jackson Boles pins Reidsville Charles Lynn during a match last week. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

South Stokes Ricky Gonzalez won a tough 11-10 decision over Reidsville’s Cody Williams.