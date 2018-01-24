Sauras soar to victory over Vikings

Senior Brady Dudley drained six three-pointers and led South Stokes to a 80-43 win over county rival North Stokes in a Northwest 1A Conference game on Tuesday evening.

“I thought we played well and got in a good rhythm tonight,” said Saura coach Jason Clark. “We found out that we could play with Ben (Bowen) in foul trouble in the first half. We executed several new plays that we installed at practice yesterday and I thought we did those plays well. The downside to the game is we are still missing free throws. We have to fix that.”

The Sauras sprinted to a 28-12 lead behind Dudley and PJ Samuels combined 21 points in the opening quarter. They extended their advantage in the second period and led 42-22 going into the locker room.

“We got a couple of players that are playing hard,” stated Viking coach David Anderson. “We have to tighten up our defense and get all the players on the same page.”

South Stokes held the Vikings to six points in the third period, and mounted a lead the Vikings couldn’t overcome.

Dudley led the Sauras with 26 points, while Samuels added 17 and seven rebounds. Josh McQuinn led the Vikings with 15 points and Michael Smith added 10.

South Stokes (13-5, 2-2) will travel to East Surry (11-6, 1-3) on Wednesday, while the Vikings (10-6, 0-5) host Mount Airy (10-4, 3-1) on Friday.

Lady Sauras grab second half comeback

South Stokes overcame a 14 point second half deficit to county rival North Stokes on Tuesday and won 54-49 in a Northwest 1A Conference matchup.

“Defense was the key,” said Saura coach Rodney Matthews. “We challenged the girls at halftime to come out and swarm the ball and play better defense. We did that and we were able to create some turnovers and had some offensive runs on them because of our defense. It’s the best we have played since McMichael early in the season.”

The Lady Sauras began on a 5-0 spurt behind Antoinette France, but two fouls in the first three minutes had her sitting the bench. The Vikings reeled off 16 consecutive points and then held a 21-9 advantage after the first period behind the play of Karley Jessup’s 15 points.

In the second quarter, South cut into the Vikings advantage, but still trailed 33-24 at the half.

North Stokes held their biggest lead at 38-24 with 6:37 left in the third period. Over the next four minutes, the Sauras connected on shots and reeled off nine straight points and only trailed the Vikings by five.

The defense for the Sauras in the fourth quarter only allowed the Vikings two baskets, while South took a home court advantage. With 2:31 left on the clock, freshman Tatyana Childress drained a three-pointer giving South the lead for good.

“There were several key factors in the game,” Matthews said. “Maddie (Shore) scoring in the first half kept us around, and then Mack’s (Mackenzie Wagner) play in the third quarter, and then our leader, Tatyana took over down the stretch. It was a good team effort.”

North Stokes’ Jessup led all scorers with 27 points, while teammate Leeann Sessoms chipped in 8. Childress led the Sauras with 15 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, while Shore added 12.

The Sauras improve to 6-12 and 2-2, while the Vikings fall to 5-11 and 1-4. South will travel to East Surry on Wednesday and North will host defending 1A state champion, Mount Airy on Friday.

