King Little League sign-up dates

President Jeff Powell and the King Little League program announced sign-up dates for baseball and softball this season at King Recreation Acres will be Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the King Public Library. Additional dates will be Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the King Public Library and Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at King Recreation Acres Community building. You may also register online at kinglittleleague.org.

The cost is $80 for tee ball, $130 for peewee, minors, majors (both baseball and softball), and $150 for intermediate and juniors baseball. Junior and senior softball fee is $125.

For more information visit their website at kinglittleleague.org or contact Jeff Powell at 336-682-3054.