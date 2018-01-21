Southeastern announces fall awards

Southeastern Stokes Middle School coaches and staff pick two student athletes from each fall sport annually to represent their teams with the Warrior Strong Leadership and Warriors Coach award.

Volleyball coach Mike Capizzani, who just completed his 14th season, and assistant coach Brittany Morphies named Abby McKenzie as the recipient of the leadership award and Kelsey Joyce the coach award.

“Both Abby and Kelsey have contributed greatly to our team’s success in their time here,” said Capizzani. “Abby has natural leadership skills she displays both on and off the court and all of the younger players learned and looked up to her.”

Capizzani said Joyce was a phenomenal setter on the court, and her positive attitude was contagious.

He added, “In her two seasons on the A-team she was a part of 16 different victories, beating every school in the conference at least once.”

The ladies tennis program continues to grow and progressed this season. Coach Skye Hurlocker returned and had nine play on the Warriors team. Brooke Tilley received the leadership accolade and Allie Holston the coach award.

“Brooke has always taken a leadership role and tried to offer advice to our players,” Hurlocker said. “Allie is a hard worker and during the course of the season she refined habits for the good and became a very strong player.”

Other leadership awards were presented to Jesse Carrick (football), Elijah Booe (boys soccer), and Caitlyn Rogers (girls soccer). The coach award winners were: Connor Young (football), Wyatt Simmons (boys soccer), and McKinley Barczy (girls soccer).

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

