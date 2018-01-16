Wildcat swimmers find success

West Stokes swim teams welcomed Western Athletic Piedmont newcomer Atkins Camels to the Stokes YMCA in King on Friday night as the Wildcats celebrated their seniors in a dual meet. The Lady Wildcats swam their way to victory with a 114-45 score, while the men lost 87-34.

“Our seniors have been a vital part of the growth of our program,” said Wildcat coach Pat Erickson. “They have always put the team first and have been willing to do whatever we needed them to do for the team. They have shown that hard work, loyalty, and willingness to step up are important to success.”

Six seniors were recognized before the meet: Abby Bryant, Brittney Mabe, Isabella Cooke, Kruti Patel, Sarah Ingle and Bailey Moran, the only male swimmer.

The women’s team was led by individual first-place finishes by Bethany Memola (200 Free, 100 Breast), Hannah Miller (200 IM, 100 Back), Anna McGhee (50 Free), and Abby Bryant (100 Free). The Wildcats relay teams of Miller, Hannah Speer, Dunivant Grabs, Sarah Rice (200 Medley Relay), Rice, Memola, Speer, McGhee (200 Free Relay), and Bryant, McGhee, Miller, Memola (400 Free Relay) won first place as well.

The men’s team had two relay teams earning first-place points. William Erickson, Tim White, Joe Ashby and Jacob Long won the 200 Medley, while Cameron Heath, Bailey Moran, Long and Erickson placed first in the 400 Free Relay.

“With one week left to conference our team is really doing well,” Erickson said. “Many swimmers dropped times in tonight’s meet and are swimming the fastest they have been all season. We look forward to being competitive at the conference meet and hope for additional swimmers to drop their times and qualify for the regional competition.”

The Wildcats will hit the water again on Monday, Jan. 22 at Winston-Salem State University for the WPAC swim meet.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Wildcat senior Bailey Moran helped his team place first in the 400 Free relay on Friday night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Swim-Bailey-Moran-Brittney-Mabe.jpg Wildcat senior Bailey Moran helped his team place first in the 400 Free relay on Friday night. Brittney Mabe | For The Stokes News Abby Bryant won the 100 Free against Atkins on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Swim-Abby-Bryant-Brittney-Mabe.jpg Abby Bryant won the 100 Free against Atkins on Friday. Brittney Mabe | For The Stokes News William Erickson helped the 200 Medley and 400 Free relay teams place first on Friday against Atkins. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Swim-William-Erickson-Brittney-Mabe.jpg William Erickson helped the 200 Medley and 400 Free relay teams place first on Friday against Atkins. Brittney Mabe | For The Stokes News Wildcat seniors from left to right: Abby Bryant, Sarah Ingle, Brittney Mabe, and Isabella Cooke. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Swim-Lady-Seniors.jpeg Wildcat seniors from left to right: Abby Bryant, Sarah Ingle, Brittney Mabe, and Isabella Cooke. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News