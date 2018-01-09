Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores
Jan. 1 – Monday
Nothing Scheduled
Jan. 2 – Tuesday
North Stokes Basketball @ Bishop McGuinness: Var. Boys Lost 68-40; Var. Girls Lost 44-34.
Jan. 3 – Wednesday
West Stokes Basketball vs. Atkins: Var. Boys Won 77-47; Var. Girls Lost 53-34.
West Stokes Wrestling @ Atkins: Lost 42-30.
Jan. 4 – Thursday
Nothing Scheduled
Jan. 5 – Friday
South Stokes Basketball vs. Winston-Salem Prep: Var. Boys Lost 66-65; Var. Girls Won 50-34.
West Stokes Basketball @ Forbush: Var. Boys Won 72-61; Var. Girls Lost 66-50.
North Stokes Basketball @ Mount Airy: Var. Boys Lost 78-57: Var. Girls Lost 63-32.
West Stokes Swimming @ W-Salem State: Boys 5th place; Girls 5th place.
Jan. 6 – Saturday
South Stokes Wrestling (Rick Williams Dual Tournament): North Davidson Lost 42-36, Surry Central Lost 42-36, McMichael Lost 42-29, and Reagan Won 38-24.
Jan. 8 – Monday
All afterschool activities canceled
Jan. 9 – Tuesday
Exam Week – Nothing scheduled
Jan. 10 – Wednesday
Exam Week – Nothing scheduled
Schedule
Jan. 11 – Thursday
Central Middle @ Piney Grove – 3:45 p.m.
Southeastern @ Chestnut Grove – 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 12 – Friday
South Stokes Basketball @ Bishop McGuinness – 4 p.m.
South Stokes Wrestling vs. East Forsyth – 6 p.m.
West Stokes Basketball vs. Surry Central – 4 p.m.
West Stokes Swimming vs. Atkins (Stokes YMCA) – 5 p.m.
West Stokes Wrestling @ Surry Central – 7 p.m.
North Stokes Basketball vs. East Surry – 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 – Saturday
Foothill Middle School Wrestling Tournament @ Central Middle School – 9 a.m.
Jan. 15 – Monday
West Stokes Basketball @ North Forsyth – 3 p.m.
Jan. 16 – Tuesday
West Stokes Basketball vs. South Stokes – 4 p.m.
Indoor Track (All Teams) @ JDL – 5 p.m.
North Stokes Basketball @ Millennium Charter School – 4 p.m.
North Stokes Wrestling vs. South Stokes – 6 p.m.
North Stokes Wrestling vs. Patrick County – 6 p.m.
Jan. 17 – Wednesday
North Stokes Basketball @ Alleghany – 4 p.m.
Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.