Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores

Jan. 1 – Monday

Nothing Scheduled

Jan. 2 – Tuesday

North Stokes Basketball @ Bishop McGuinness: Var. Boys Lost 68-40; Var. Girls Lost 44-34.

Jan. 3 – Wednesday

West Stokes Basketball vs. Atkins: Var. Boys Won 77-47; Var. Girls Lost 53-34.

West Stokes Wrestling @ Atkins: Lost 42-30.

Jan. 4 – Thursday

Nothing Scheduled

Jan. 5 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball vs. Winston-Salem Prep: Var. Boys Lost 66-65; Var. Girls Won 50-34.

West Stokes Basketball @ Forbush: Var. Boys Won 72-61; Var. Girls Lost 66-50.

North Stokes Basketball @ Mount Airy: Var. Boys Lost 78-57: Var. Girls Lost 63-32.

West Stokes Swimming @ W-Salem State: Boys 5th place; Girls 5th place.

Jan. 6 – Saturday

South Stokes Wrestling (Rick Williams Dual Tournament): North Davidson Lost 42-36, Surry Central Lost 42-36, McMichael Lost 42-29, and Reagan Won 38-24.

Jan. 8 – Monday

All afterschool activities canceled

Jan. 9 – Tuesday

Exam Week – Nothing scheduled

Jan. 10 – Wednesday

Exam Week – Nothing scheduled

Schedule

Jan. 11 – Thursday

Central Middle @ Piney Grove – 3:45 p.m.

Southeastern @ Chestnut Grove – 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 12 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball @ Bishop McGuinness – 4 p.m.

South Stokes Wrestling vs. East Forsyth – 6 p.m.

West Stokes Basketball vs. Surry Central – 4 p.m.

West Stokes Swimming vs. Atkins (Stokes YMCA) – 5 p.m.

West Stokes Wrestling @ Surry Central – 7 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball vs. East Surry – 4 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Saturday

Foothill Middle School Wrestling Tournament @ Central Middle School – 9 a.m.

Jan. 15 – Monday

West Stokes Basketball @ North Forsyth – 3 p.m.

Jan. 16 – Tuesday

West Stokes Basketball vs. South Stokes – 4 p.m.

Indoor Track (All Teams) @ JDL – 5 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball @ Millennium Charter School – 4 p.m.

North Stokes Wrestling vs. South Stokes – 6 p.m.

North Stokes Wrestling vs. Patrick County – 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 – Wednesday

North Stokes Basketball @ Alleghany – 4 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Stokes County School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice videos the Chestnut Grove’s swim team inaugural meet at the Stokes YMCA in December.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CG-Swimming-Dr.-Brad-Rice.jpg Stokes County School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice videos the Chestnut Grove’s swim team inaugural meet at the Stokes YMCA in December. Robert Money | The Stokes News

West Stokes swimmer Tim White competed at Kernersville YMCA last week.