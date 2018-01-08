Trojans begin a new era

Chestnut Grove Middle School has stepped into new waters with the addition of a boys and girls swim team this year. Both are off to a memorable start and are each 5-0 with one regular season meet left.

“The kids and coaches are doing an amazing job with the start of our new program,” said Trojan athletic director Jason Sammons. “It’s been a good opportunity for our students to excel in something other than basketball or wrestling during the winter season. By starting the program, we offer everything the high school has with the exception of lacrosse.”

Two years ago Sammons was approached about starting a swim team.

“We were intrigued with the idea,” Sammons said. “When Michele (Silmser) and some other parents came to our principal, Mr. Durham and myself we just listened and decided to see what it would take. We asked Robert Schultz, a seventh grade social studies teacher, about heading up the program and he accepted the job.”

Schultz and assistant coach Matilda McGhee have the team swimming in the right direction and the students are improving their times with each meet.

“We want to aspire and create a positive atmosphere for the students and help them gain confidence,” McGhee said. “We want to build future teams and encourage those new to the sport. We hope that each of our swimmers will continue swimming at West Stokes.”

The Trojans opened their inaugural season on Nov. 28 against Meadowview Mustangs with 25 swimmers. The boys won 78-16, while the girls tallied a 100-18 victory in the nine event meet. Other scores from their meets include an 83-49 win for the girls over Mount Airy and a 69-52 for the boys. In their most recent meet on Jan. 5 both teams beat Central Middle School 77-38 (boys) and 76-64 (girls).

“Sixth grade swimmer Lauren Lewis, who swims with the TYDE program year round, is setting many records during her first season,” McGhee stated. “Also eighth grade swimmer, Logan Sparks, who swims with the North Forsyth Sharks during the summer and the TYDE competitive team in the past, is setting many of the Trojan’s male records. Swimmers Kiley Lickfeld (8th), Serena Silmser (8th), Maggie Hill (8th), Zach Heath (8th), Mathison Silmser (7th), and Tyler Reeves (7th) are dropping times weekly and challenging Lewis and Sparks times.”

The Trojans will swim their last meet of the season against the Gentry Patriots at Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain on Jan. 17 at 6:45 p.m. The Foothills Middle School meet will be on Feb. 1 at Armfield as well.

Trojan eighth grader Maggie Hill is part of the CGMS swim program. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CG-Swimming-Maggie-Hill.jpg Trojan eighth grader Maggie Hill is part of the CGMS swim program. Robert Money | The Stokes News Volunteer coach Michele Silmser and other eighth grade parents were instrumental in helping get the swim team at Chestnut Grove started. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CG-Swimming-Michele-Silmser.jpg Volunteer coach Michele Silmser and other eighth grade parents were instrumental in helping get the swim team at Chestnut Grove started. Robert Money | The Stokes News Trojan eighth grader Kiley Lickfield starts a race during the inaugural season at the Stokes YMCA. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CG-Swimming-Kiley-Lickfield.jpg Trojan eighth grader Kiley Lickfield starts a race during the inaugural season at the Stokes YMCA. Robert Money | The Stokes News Eighth grader Zach Heath dives in at the Stokes YMCA. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CG-Swimming-Zach-Heath.jpg Eighth grader Zach Heath dives in at the Stokes YMCA. Robert Money | The Stokes News