Bowen scores 1,000th point

South Stokes senior Ben Bowen was recognized before the game against Winston-Salem Prep on Friday for scoring his 1,000 point versus Mount Airy during the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at West Forsyth High School on Dec. 27. Bowen pictured with his parents Marsha and Tom Bowen.

South Stokes senior Ben Bowen was recognized before the game against Winston-Salem Prep on Friday for scoring his 1,000 point versus Mount Airy during the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at West Forsyth High School on Dec. 27. Bowen pictured with his parents Marsha and Tom Bowen.