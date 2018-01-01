South Stokes athletes give back

For the past three years South Stokes basketball teams and the wrestling program have given back to the Walnut Cove community by purchasing bicycles and donating two to Pine Hall, Germanton, London and Walnut Cove Elementary to a boy and girl at each school.

“Each year we contact all of the schools in our elementary district and have the principals and administrators pick two deserving students,” said basketball coach Jason Clark.

Each Saura athlete in their respected program donates $10 to help raise the money needed to buy eight bicycles.

“We have purchased 25 bikes over the past three years,” Clark said. “We had sisters at London Elementary that were chosen this year and we wanted to make sure Emmerie and Ava (Shaw) each had one of their own.”

Clark and assistant coach Derek Ward are the only two coaches left of the original staff that started the recognition back in 2015. Wrestling coach Chad Amos along with Clark and Ward teamed up with several basketball players and two wrestlers to deliver the bicycles on the Monday before Christmas.

“We want our kids to understand how important it is to give back to the communities they live in,” stated Clark. “Most of our kids came from one of those elementary schools and it is good for them to go back and visit old teachers and just give back where they came from.”

During the visit Clark spoke to the elementary students about character and what it meant to be a good citizen and student athlete. Children in the classrooms were given a small treat as the winners were announced.

“I just hope our athletes understand and realize how important it is to be involved and give back to others,” Clark said. “We have been blessed in so many ways and it’s important for our kids to think selflessly instead of about themselves.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Christopher Beaver from London Elementary was awarded a bicycle donated by South Stokes athletes. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-BB-London-Elem-1.jpg Christopher Beaver from London Elementary was awarded a bicycle donated by South Stokes athletes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sisters Emmerie and Ava Shaw each received a bicycle from Saura athletes. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-BB-London-Elem-2.jpg Sisters Emmerie and Ava Shaw each received a bicycle from Saura athletes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Coaches Jason Clark, Derek Ward and Chad Amos stand with Saura athletes and sisters Emmerie and Ava Shaw from London Elementary. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-BB-London-Elem-3.jpg Coaches Jason Clark, Derek Ward and Chad Amos stand with Saura athletes and sisters Emmerie and Ava Shaw from London Elementary. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sauras coach Jason Clark talks to a classroom at London Elementary. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-BB-London-Elem..jpg Sauras coach Jason Clark talks to a classroom at London Elementary. Robert Money | The Stokes News