West, South compete in cheer competition

It took 43 years, but area high school cheerleading was recognized with a game day style cheerleading competition before the annual championship games of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Thursday in the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

A total of sixteen teams were invited to compete and went in order of seeding of the boys Pepsi and Myers Tire tournament brackets. Stokes County was well represented with South and West Stokes performing to their coach choreographed routines. The teams were required to include chants and the school’s fight songs during their showing.

“I was extremely happy with our performance,” said Wildcat coach Christina Bell. “It was our first time competing in a game day competition. It was a different format for us and at times challenging, but I felt we added some difficulty and were successful in getting the crowd involved.”

The Wildcats routine included moves and strategic stunts, according to Bell. The team had some challenges in the last few weeks and team members had to be replaced in the competition as late as Wednesday evening.

“For all this team has been through personally in the last few days, I couldn’t be more proud of them and the way they hit everything. We were loud and competitive,” the coach said.

South Stokes, who performed fourth, came out with a solid routine, until a bobble at the end.

“I know we had a little fall, but I thought the girls did really well,” said Saura coach Teresa Hicks. “I think it was nerves. I’ve told the girls you can’t have success if you don’t have failures. We didn’t win that trophy, but I’m happy for our ladies.”

Mount Airy and North Surry declined to compete in the first-ever competition, but the host team, West Forsyth, placed first and the Eagles of East Forsyth came in second. Other teams performing were: Carver, Parkland, Glenn, Reagan, Atkins, North Forsyth, Walkertown, Mount Tabor, RJ Reynolds, and Winston-Salem Prep.

The Sauras cheerleading team has another competition slated for early March.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes varsity cheerleaders perform before the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-Cheerleaders.jpg South Stokes varsity cheerleaders perform before the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes varsity cheerleaders. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SS-Cheerleaders-2.jpg South Stokes varsity cheerleaders. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes cheerleaders get the crowd involved during the Frank Spencer Cheer competition on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Cheerleaders.jpg West Stokes cheerleaders get the crowd involved during the Frank Spencer Cheer competition on Thursday. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcat cheerleaders go up in a stunt during a competition at LJVM Coliseum. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WS-Cheerleaders-4.jpg The Wildcat cheerleaders go up in a stunt during a competition at LJVM Coliseum. Robert Money | The Stokes News