Lady Sauras dominate Vikings

South Stokes met North Forsyth on Wednesday and came away with a 57-29 non-conference win over the Vikings behind the play of Ashley James and Tatyana Childress.

“We played up tempo and were able to get after it on defense,” said Saura coach Rodney Matthews. “Our defense caused some turnovers and we were able to get some easy baskets against them. The key to every game is making good decisions.”

The Lady Sauras used a 14-2 spurt to start the game against North Forsyth and led 17-8 after the first quarter behind back-to-back three pointers by Makensie Wagner.

Despite missing seven free throws in the period, the Sauras were able to extend their advantage with Childress scoring seven of South’s 11 points in the quarter and held a 28-10 edge at the break.

South made five free throws to start the second half and didn’t score their first field goal until 2:55 left in the third. An 8-0 run by the maroon and gold gave them a 44-22 edge going into the last period of play.

James led the Sauras with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Childress chipped in 15 points. Wagner, Mallory Tedder, Ashley Cleghorn, and Antoinette France each added six.

Senior Ashley James pictured in an earlier home game this season tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds against 3A North Forsyth. Freshman Tatyan Childress scored 15 points for the Sauras over North Forsyth.