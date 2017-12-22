West Stokes swimmers dive into the season

West Stokes swim teams feature ten new swimmers this season, almost half of their roster. The Lady Cats have darted out to a 5-4 overall record and 4-2 in the Western Piedmont Conference after Tuesday’s 90-75 loss to Surry Central. The boy’s swim team only features six swimmers and they dropped to 0-9 (0-6) with a 78-52 defeat to the same Golden Eagles.

“We are extremely impressed with the swimmers we have,” said Wildcat coach Pat Erickson. “Their hard work is really starting to pay off. We have had 17 achieve personal records in 23 different events this season.”

The Wildcats had several first place finishes against the Eagles in the men’s races.

Freshman William Erickson won in the 200 freestyle, while junior Cameron Health finished a head of the competition in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Timothy White swam to victory in the 100 breaststroke and the relay team of Josh Ashby, Bailey Moran, Erickson, and Heath won the 200 free and 400 free relays.

“The boys are outnumbered with so few on the roster, but we are competitive,” Erickson said. “They are consistently dropping their times and we look for some of them to have strong showings in our conference meet and qualify for regionals. Cameron Heath, Joe Ashby, and Tim White are returning swimmers and are leading this team.”

Freshmen Ramsey Miller and junior captain Bethany Memola were the only two Lady Wildcats to win first place at Surry Central. Miller won the 200 individual medleys, while Memola secured the 100 breaststroke.

“We have a lot of depth with our girls’ team this year and that has helped us win some of our meets,” stated Erickson. “We may not have finished first in many events, but we have the numbers to place in scoring positions. The new and returning swimmers have stepped up and swam in new events and that has helped our team scores.”

Last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats defeated Forbush 119-83 and North Surry 119-60 in a double conference meet held at the Yadkin YMCA. The boy’s team suffered losses to the Greyhounds 96-31 and Falcons 55-32.

The ladies team finished with strong showings in first place finishes by juniors Anna McGhee (50 Free, 400 free Relay), Memola (100 Free, 400 free Relay), Dunivant Grabs (400 free Relay), senior Abby Bryant (100 Fly), and Miller (400 Free Relay).

West Stokes next meet will be against North Davidson on Jan. 5 at Winston-Salem State University. The Lady Wildcats lost to the Black Knights earlier this season 103-57.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Junior captain Bethany Memola won the 100 breaststroke for the Wildcats against Surry Central. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Swimming-Bethany-Memola-CL.jpg Junior captain Bethany Memola won the 100 breaststroke for the Wildcats against Surry Central. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wildcat freshman Hannah Miller is making an impact on the swim team this season with wins in the 400 free relay team. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Swimming-Hannah-Miller-CL.jpg Wildcat freshman Hannah Miller is making an impact on the swim team this season with wins in the 400 free relay team. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Timothy White swam to a recent victory in the 100 breaststroke. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Swimming-Tim-White-CL.jpg Timothy White swam to a recent victory in the 100 breaststroke. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News