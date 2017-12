All-Conference teams announced

Northwest 1A Conference

Tennis

Becky Auger, Claire Rogers, Lydia Cortes, Michelle Petrangeli (Bishop McGuinness); Abigail Martin, Carson Payne, Haley Gilley, Haley Jennelle, Sarah Mann (East Surry); Elizabeth Marion, Meredith Marion, Olivia Perkins (Mount Airy); Alyssa Collins, Brianna Lester (North Stokes); Hannah King (South Stokes). Honorable Mention: Megan Standen, Charlotte Dabar (BM), Daphne Dotson, Lili Craven (ES), Olivia Malone (MA), Tessa Sprinkle, Lauren Collins (NS), Kareemah McQueen (Winston-Salem Prep), Hannah Fischer, Abigail Quesenberry (SS). Player of the Year: Becky Auger (BM), Coach of the Year: Catherine Lassiter (BM).

Women’s Golf

Alyssa Cox, Mattie Noonkester, Bailey Flippen (MA), Madison Bowman, Elizabeth Carson, Jamie Smith (ES), Hailey Sheppard (NS), Rachel Fenner (SS). Player of the Year: Alyssa Cox (MA), Coach of the Year: Tommye Phillips (MA).

Volleyball

Jordyn Johnson (BM), Allie Bruner, Bethany Clayton, Kelsey Heflin, Maggie Holt, Morgan Smith, Sarah Marion (ES), Arry Ward, Avery Cox, Kayla Hicks, Madeline Mayfield (MA), Lora Wood, Meredith Rasey (NS), Lilly Weaver, Mary Weaver (SS). Honorable Mention: Caroline Deal, Diana Fernandez-Borunda (BM), Jessica Clayton, Maddie Payne (ES), Hanne Cooke, Piper Draughon (MA), Jaden Tuttle, Skylar Amos (NS), Lydia Caudill, Macy Nelson (SS), Jamie Hill, Miracle Brown (WSP). Co-Players of the Year: Madeline Mayfield (MA), Bethany Clayton (ES). Coach of the Year: Caleb Gilley (ES).

Women’s Cross Country

Abigail Hemric, Elizabeth McBride (NS), Taylor Tremblay, McKenzie King, Rachel Klenke, Carmen Ester Dorado, Mary Walsh (BM), Courtney Brown (ES), Ryley Lawson (SS), Megan Gwyn (MA). Runner of the Year: Abigail Hemric (NS). Coach of the Year: Russ Tremblay (BM).

Men’s Cross Country

Garrett Price, Xavier Preudhomme, Jack Herndon, Adam Pitman, Sean Muller, Robert Ganzert (BM), Jacob McGee, Jaden Smith (NS), Elijah Mitchell, Jackson Boles (SS). Runner of the Year: Garrett Price (BM). Coach of the Year: Russ Tremblay (BM).

Men’s Soccer

Andrew Desalvo, David Molen, Jake Rademaker, Nathan Joseph, Alex Ruiz, Brad Standen, Yael Guzman (BM), Austin Tumarello, Julio Contreras, Jackson Tumbarello, Jesus Luna, Simon Cawley, Jesus Lachino, Luis Osorno, Robert Brown, Jesus Valadez (MA), Nimai Browning, Caleb Richardson, Alex Booe (SS), Gonzalo Chavez, Seth Lowe, Javier Ruiz, Ethan Casstevens (ES). Honorable Mention: Lowell Shotton, Hunter Burrow (SS), Dante Collins, Anselmo Salazar (MA), Nick Desalvo, Ethan Hodges (BM), Anderson Alred, Ryan Sigmond (ES). Player of the Year: Robert Brown (MA). Coach of the Year: Neil Oliver (ES).

Football

Defense: Jimmy Teza, Trevor Bode (BM), Austin Pardue, Conner Sheets, Dillon Sawyers, Gunner Jones, Logan Ray, Mitchell Edwards (ES). Ben Reales, Donavon Greene, Grey Tucker, Ian Holder, Ryan Edwards, Tucker Corbin (MA), Dylan Mabe (NS), Cooper Ross, Dalton Slate, John Williams, Steven Fatz (SS), Elijah Christian, Essih Aird, Kentra Butler, Khali Hill (WSP). Honorable mentions: Aidan Payne, Niel Ingle (BM), Kolt Bullington, Stephen Creech (ES), Grayson Corbin, Cole Shelton (MA). Defensive Player of the Year: Mitchell Edwards (ES). Coach of the Year: Kelly Holder (MA).

Offense: Garrett Hope, Phillip McDonough, Vance Jacobsen (BM), Austin Pardue, Joey Ray, Logan Ray, Morgan East, Nathan Vass, Stephen Gosnell, Will Felts (ES), Donavon Greene, Ian Holder, Johnathon Smith, Justin Moore, Ryan Edwards, Zack Smith (MA), Jacob Smith, Keylan Coe (SS), Chaz Gwyn, Demontry Williamson, Essih Aird, Zack Austin (WSP). Honorable mention: Tyler Dodson, Jackson Boles (NS), Adam McMillian, Ryan Moses (SS), Malcolm Eiland, Zack Woodbury (WSP). Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Donavon Greene, Ian Holder (MA). Specialist of the Year: Robert Brown (MA).

Western Athletic Piedmont 2A Conference

Tennis

Diana Alexandrov, Yinka Mason (Atkins), Sydney Preston, Stephanie Henry (West Stokes), Hannah Pardue, Sarah Wyble (Surry Central), Katherine Parsons, Calllie Willard (North Surry), Haily Robertson, Sarah Marion (Surry Central), Alyssa Southern, Megan Smith (Forbush). Honorable Mention: Julianna Cooke, Paige Simpson, McKensie Bare (NS), Mamie Smith, Mattie Grace Snow (SC), Stephanie Swain, Lindsay Ray, Rachel Dixon (F), Sommer Stephens, Jackie Nikas (A), Torrie Preston, Sara Grace Sells (WS). Player of the Year: Yinka Mason (A). Coach of the Year: Holly Porter (SC).

Women’s Golf

Mallory Fobes (F), Ellie Kidd, Savannah Atkins (SC), Lily Frosh, Emma Wade (WS). Honorable Mention: Emily Cox (WS), Nadine Kramer, Ashley Long, Amelia Coleman, Christine Evans (A). Player of the Year: Mallory Fobes (F). Coach of the Year: Daniel Broughton (SC).

Volleyball

Mikaela Johnson, Paige Sizemore, Dixie Fulk, Martha Holt, Evann Shelnutt (NS). Rachel Delcamp, Mackenzie Parker, Abigail Gordon (WS), Taylor Coe, Brooke Snow (SC), Mackenzie Fulk, Colby Crater, Ebony Williams, Parkley Hennings (F), Lindsey McKinney (Walkertown), Lauren Bowman (A). Honorable Mention: Ema Coe, Abigail Johnson, Jenna Simpson (SC), Mackenzie Johnson, Madeline Newsome (WS), Kelsey Wolfington, Sierra Hawk (W), Cathryn Prim, Camryn Doub (F), Yaishira Freytes (Carver). Player of the Year: Mikaela Johnson (NS). Coach of the Year: Shane Slate (NS).

Women’s Cross Country

Anna-Kathryn Kilby, Madison Shore, Caroline Owens, Yamel Cortez (F), Erin Duke, Caroline Pulliam, Hunter Jackson (WS), Alma Rodriquez (NS), Brooklyn Lester, Carlie Via (SC), Holly Cairey, Lindsey Cairey (W). Honorable Mention: Amelia York, Elle Sutphin (NS), Laura Wyrick (F), Samantha Medley, Ashley Alexander (W). Runner of the Year: Anna-Kathryn Kilby (F). Coach of the Year: Stephanie Beuter (F).

Men’s Cross Country

Dakota Mendenhall (F), Erick Ramirez-Ramos (SC), Logan Carter, Blake Freeman, Jabez Huntley (W), Ben Armentrout, Connor Rudel, Elijah Nelson, Nathan Jacobs (A), Adam Mayes, Zach Watts (WS), Eli Riggs (NS). Honorable Mention: TJ Magaraci, Cameron Knox, Jacob Adkins (WS), Graham Burgess, Walter Sellars (A). Runner of the Year: Dakota Mendenhall. Coach of the Year: William Butler (A).

Men’s Soccer

Chase Melton, Carson Davis, Enrique Rosales, Josh Clark, Blake Shore, Chris Wright (F), Bailey Moran, Caleb Peters, Cameron Knox (WS), Donnie Leahy, Jonathan Page, Roman Robinson, Landon Privette (A), Nolan McMillen, Issac Sanchez, Riley Templeton, Hernan Garcia (SC), Jonathan Cardoso, Grant Whittington, Javier Vera (NS), Angel Saguian-Quiterio, Kairo Medel-Quiterio (W). Honorable Mention: Jose Gomez, Edgar Jiminez, Alexis Mares (W), Andes Flores, Jovani Reynoso (SC), Henry Present (A), Charlie Benitez (F), Seth Moore (WS). Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Melton. Defensive Player of the Year: Bailey Moran (WS). Coach of the Year: Seth Davis (F).

Football

Defense: Julius Smith, Parker Pratt, Ty Walker, Jordan Smith, Tyler Little (WS), Lorenzo Smith, Chrissiar Brooks, Chandler Miller, Rodney DeJournett Phelps (C), Chrissean Hardy, Maliik Douglas (A), Elijah Odum, Nic Rodriguez, Avery Simmons, Kaleb Hunter, Darius Duncan, Keaton Ward (NS), Dillon Johnson, Jacob Shore, Luke Bowers (F), Terrance Westberry (W), Forrest Antwine (SC). Honorable Mentions: Chase Brintle, Michael Martin, Clay Shumate (NS), Norman Bush, Kahlid Roger, Phillip Leggett (C), Mason Coe (F), Cody Hawk (W). Player of the Year: Ty Walker (WS). Kicking Specialist: Punter – Lorenzo Smith (C). Kicker – Ethan Evans (NS).

Offense: Alex Gudino, Ryan Eldridge, Chase Swartz, Sammy McMillan, Ryan Smith, Nick Badgett, Darius Duncan (NS), Chrissean Hardy, LeShod Johnson, Maiz Lawson, Reggie McNeil (A), Louden Hundley, Derek Jayson (F), Tyler Fleming, Milan Ruffin (C), Landon Wilkins, Lathan Kiser, Chris Brown, Tyler Smith (WS), Carter Graham, Martin Palacios (SC), Terrance Westberry (W). Honorable Mention: Saven Baker, Xavier Kelly, Jonathan Haggler (A), Trevez George, Jeremy Brown-Middleton (C), Jayden Edwards, Carson Mauldin, Carson Todd (NS), Mason Coe, Zane Johnson, Blake Winebarger (F), Ryan Martin (SC), Kelin Parson (WS). Player of the Year: Chase Swartz (NS). Coach of the Year: Danny Lyons (NS).

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

West Stokes Ty Walker was voted WPAC Defensive Player of the Year by WPAC coaches. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Football-Tyler-Walker-MM-1.jpg West Stokes Ty Walker was voted WPAC Defensive Player of the Year by WPAC coaches. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes Bailey Moran was voted WPAC Defensive Player of the Year in soccer. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Soccer-Bailey-Moran-Michael-Mullins-1.jpg West Stokes Bailey Moran was voted WPAC Defensive Player of the Year in soccer. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News North Stokes Abigail Hemric finished as the NW Conference Runner of the Year. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_NS-CC-Abigail-Hermic-2.jpg North Stokes Abigail Hemric finished as the NW Conference Runner of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News