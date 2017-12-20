Sports Brief

Scores:

Dec. 12 – Tuesday

South Stokes wrestling at High Point Wesleyan: Won 54-22

West Stokes Basketball @ Walkertown: Var. Boys Won 64-54, Var. Girls Won 71-57, JV Boys Lost.

West Stokes Swimming @ Yadkin YMCA vs. Forbush & North Surry: No Scores

North Stokes Wrestling vs. Atkins & North Forsyth: Won 42-33 (N.Forsyth), Lost 51-30 (Atkins).

Dec. 13 – Wednesday

Nothing Scheduled

Dec. 14 – Thursday

South Stokes Basketball vs. Woodland Baptist Christian School: Var. Boys Won 79-44, Var. Girls Won 65-17, JV Boys Won, JV Girls Won 44-19.

West Stokes Wrestling @ Davie County High School: Davie (Lost 69-10), Page (Lost 51-22), Wheatmore (Lost 64-12).

Dec. 15 – Friday

South Stokes Basketball vs. Forbush: Var. Boys Won 65-62, Var. Girls Lost 78-35, JV boys no score; JV Girls Lost 43-15.

West Stokes Basketball vs. Carver: Var. Boys Lost 57-52, Var. Girls Won 72-4, JV Boys Lost 40-38; JV Girls lost to North Surry (no score).

Dec. 16 – Saturday

South Stokes Wrestling at Newton Conover (Red Devil Duals): Ashbrook (Won 42-33), Crest (Lost 40-33), Forestview (Won 42-33), Hunter Huss (Lost 42-36), Newton Conover (Lost 60-15).

West Stokes Wrestling at Statesville Tournament: Carson Goins 1st Place; Evan Wall 2nd Place, Philllip Lowman 3rd Pace.

North Stokes Wrestling at East Wilkes (Foothills Duals): Mount Tabor (Lost 48-30), Voyager Academy (Won 36-30), East Wilkes (no score), Galax Va. (no score), Starmount (no score).

Dec. 18 – Monday

South Stokes Basketball Girls vs. North Forsyth: Won 57-29

South Stokes Basketball Boys vs. East Forsyth: Won 59-57

Dec. 19 – Tuesday

South Stokes Wrestling at Ragsdale vs. SW Guilford & Ragsdale: SW Guilford (no score), Ragsdale (lost 51-27).

West Stokes Basketball at East Surry: Var. Boys Won 64-44, Var. Girls Won 55-51, JV Boys lost, JV Girls lost.

North Stokes Basketball at East Wilkes: Var. Boys Won 76-66, Var. Girls Lost 43-29, JV Boys – no score, JV Girls – no score.

West Stokes Swimming at Stokes YMCA vs. Forbush & Surry Central: No results

Indoor Track at JDL Running Center: No results

West Stokes vs. North Stokes Wrestling: North Stokes 45-36

Schedule

Dec. 21 – Thursday

North Stokes Basketball at Patrick County (All Teams): 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Friday

West Stokes Basketball at North Surry (All teams): 4 p.m.

West Stokes Wrestling vs. North Surry: 7 p.m.

South Stokes Basketball at Mount Airy (All teams): 4 p.m.

Dec. 23 – Saturday

Nothing Scheduled

Dec. 25 – Monday

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26 – Tuesday

#2 West Stokes Boys basketball at Lawrence Joel Coliseum vs. #7 Glenn: 12 p.m. (Pepsi Bracket)

#7 South Stokes Boys basketball at Lawrence Joel Coliseum vs. #2 Mount Tabor: 7:30 p.m. (Myers Tire Bracket)

Dec. 27 – Wednesday

South Stokes Boys (Frank Spencer): TBD

West Stokes Boys (Frank Spencer): TBD

South Stokes Girls at Starmount vs. Forsyth Home Educators: 4 p.m.

North Stokes Boys at Starmount vs. Starmount: 2:30 p.m.

South Stokes varsity cheerleaders perform during a timeout. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SS-Cheerleaders.jpg South Stokes varsity cheerleaders perform during a timeout. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes JROTC presents the flag before a home game against Woodland Baptist Christian School. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SS-JROTC.jpg South Stokes JROTC presents the flag before a home game against Woodland Baptist Christian School. Robert Money | The Stokes News