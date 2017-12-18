Lady Wildcats momentum continues

West Stokes ladies basketball is off to their best start in school history with a record of 6-1, behind the leadership of new head coach Dillon Bobbitt. The team lost their first game of the season to powerhouse West Forsyth, but beat rival East Surry 65-48 on Wednesday and then slaughtered Carver 72-4 on Friday to stay undefeated in the Western Athletic Piedmont Conference.

“The girls are playing team orientated basketball right now,” Bobbitt said. “I have always told the girls that coach led teams are average, but player led teams win championships. We have so many players on our team that lead by example. If we stay within our system and worry about us and not the other team, we could have a special season. The girls just need to believe and trust their teammates for it to happen.”

On Wednesday evening, the Cats welcomed East Surry to King. While the game was full of runs by both teams, ultimately it was West Stokes that was the most consistent throughout the game.

Rachel Delcamp and Eugenia Marcelli led the Wildcats on a 10-1 run to begin the game and forced the Cardinals into a timeout. When play resumed, East Surry was sparked by Katlyn Creed’s five points and took a 12-11 advantage with less than a minute to play in the first period. Sophomore Shaylee Montgomery made a layup for the Wildcats to take a 13-12 edge into the second quarter right before time expired.

The Cardinals kept pace with West by making eight free throws in the quarter. The Lady Wildcats leaned on leading scorer Hannah Spainhour, who dropped in nine of her teams 17 points for a 30-26 halftime favor.

“We played a good half of basketball with very few turnovers,” said Bobbitt. “We just need to continue that play with good decision making and I felt we would be okay in the second half.”

West Stokes came out of the locker room on a 9-2 run in the first three minutes of the quarter forcing the Cardinals into another timeout. When the players returned to the court, the teams traded baskets over the next few minutes before the Lady Wildcats ended the period taking a 54-40 edge into the fourth.

East Surry got as close as 10 points in the last frame on back-to-back three-pointers by Bethany Clayton, but West had a response every time the Cardinals scored and won 65-48.

“I’m really proud of the way our girls stuck together and got a team win tonight,” stated Bobbitt. “We can’t get complacent. We need to continue to work hard in practice every day to get better.”

Leading the Wildcats was Spainhour with 17 points and four steals. Marcelli added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, while Delcamp scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.

On Friday, the Wildcats continued their winning ways with a convincing 72-4 victory over conference foe, the Carver Yellowjackets.

Three-of-the-four leading scorers were freshmen. Spainhour added 12 points, Sydney Cockerham 11 and Emma Santoro dropped in 14. Marcelli led all scorers with 16 points.

West Stokes improves to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Wildcats will travel to East Surry on Tuesday for a rematch. The Cardinals bounced back on Friday with a 60-49 victory over Surry Central giving them their first loss of the season.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Wildcat freshman Hannah Spainhour leads the team in scoring with 10 points a game. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Hannah-Spainhour-MM-3.jpg Wildcat freshman Hannah Spainhour leads the team in scoring with 10 points a game. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Coach Dillon Bobbitt has led the Wildcats to a 6-1 overall start and a 2-0 record in the WPAC. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Dillion-Bobbitt-MM-2.jpg Coach Dillon Bobbitt has led the Wildcats to a 6-1 overall start and a 2-0 record in the WPAC. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Freshman Emma Santoro scored a career high 14 points against East Surry. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Emma-Santoro-MM.jpg Freshman Emma Santoro scored a career high 14 points against East Surry. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Eugenia Marcelli scores two of her 16 points against East Surry on Wednesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Eugenia-Marcelli-MM-1.jpg Junior Eugenia Marcelli scores two of her 16 points against East Surry on Wednesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News