Lady Wildcats win four straight

West Stokes was riding a three-game win streak going up against Walkertown on Tuesday evening for their first Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game of the season. The Lady Cats overcame an early deficit in the first half to win 71-57 and improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

“Walkertown came in with a good game plan against us,” said Wildcat coach Dillon Bobbitt. “They are well coached and have some nice players over there that surprised us a little. I couldn’t be more proud of this team and how much they have grown in each game. This was a team win.”

Walkertown jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game, but the Wildcats responded by scoring the next seven points behind the inside play of Rachel Delcamp and Eugenia Marcelli. The visitors took a 14-13 edge to end the first period on a free throw by freshman Hannah Spainhour.

The Wildcats saw their biggest advantage of the first half at 26-20 with 4:48 left in the quarter, but the Wolfpack ran off 11 straight points and took a 35-31 margin into halftime.

“We were letting the game dictate our energy level and when we got down, we played dead,” Bobbit said. “Great teams don’t do that. I told them we have to stay consistent with our play. Do all the right intangibles of the game that will make us better in the long run. I think we did that in the second half and the third quarter showed it.”

West Stokes began the third period by pressing full court and forcing some turnovers. The Cats scored 23 consecutive points and took a 54-35 lead. Both teams traded three-pointers in the last 30 seconds of the quarter and the visitors held a 57-38 edge going into the fourth.

The last quarter proved too much for Walkertown to overcome and the Wildcats made runs down the stretch to fend off the home team for the final score.

Delcamp led the Wildcats with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Spainhour added 12 and Marcelli and Taylor Cunningham had 10 each.

“Rachel is a non-stop competitor and she doesn’t take no for an answer,” said Bobbitt. “She leads by example and you can just feel her energy and the team feeds off of that. She led with effort and toughness and you can’t replace that.”

The Lady Wildcats will host East Surry on Wednesday and then welcome conference foe, Carver on Friday evening. Game times are 6:00 p.m.

