Wildcat grapplers win first match

West Stokes wrestling program is in a rebuilding year, due to lack of wrestlers and filling weight classes, but individually they are competitive as any team in the area. Thursday the Wildcats traveled to Davie County High and wrestled three different opponents. They beat Mountain Island Charter School 58-6 for their first win of the season and then lost to Northwest Carbarrus 56-23 and the host school 54-21.

In the Wildcats match against Mountain Island, the schools were only able to wrestle in five weight classes. Carson Goins kept his stellar season going in the 113lb weight class with a pin over Sebastian Perna late in the second period. Isaac Church, Austin Francis, and Noah Hall added to their victory total with pin falls and Garret Lowe won a 17-7 major decision over Isaiah Carr. Avery Lawing, Evan Wall, Zach Watts, and Phillip Lowman received forfeitures.

Hall wrestled Ethan Copeland of Northwest Cabarrus and beat him 20-5 for the Wildcats only win on the mat against the Trojans. Goins, Church, and Watts were awarded forfeit wins. Against Davie County, Goins won a tough match over Adam Szewczyk 5-0. Wall and Hall pinned their respected opponents, while Lowman won his match by a disqualification.

The Wildcats will travel back to Davie County for a tri-match and then to Statesville on Saturday for an individual tournament.

Viking host Eagles and Greyhounds

North Stokes hosted Surry Central and North Surry, two Western Piedmont Athletic Conference teams, in a dual match on Wednesday. The Vikings lost to the Eagles 54-24 and the Greyhounds 66-18.

Paden Lungrin (16-0) kept his undefeated season intact with pin falls over the Eagles Michael Branch in the first period and the Hound’s Jonathan Flores in 21 seconds. Several Viking wrestlers went 1-1 on the day against the two schools. Freshman Clayton Utt (103lb) pinned Luke Wagner of North Surry, Dylan Mabe (195lb) pinned Trenton Stanley of the Eagles, and Lucas Utt (120lb) over Amon Mosely in a fall with 5 seconds left in the first period.

The Vikings will host Atkins and North Forsyth on Tuesday and then travel to Rhonda, N.C. for the Foothill Duals.

Sauras drop two matches

South Stokes traveled to High Point Central and wrestled against some stiff competition in a dual match. The Sauras had to forfeit four weight classes to each of the schools and lost to Northwest Guilford 66-9 and High Point Central 57-18.

Junior Steven Fatz was the only Saura to go 2-0 on the night with a pin fall over the Bison’s Ethan Chong and a 5-1 decision over Northwest’s Ian Adams. Cody Lawson beat High Point’s Haider Saleem 9-6 in the 106lb weight class, while Kaleb Mitchell (152lb) won 13-8 over the Vikings Alex Cotton and Ricky Gonzalezm(132lb) won a 7-0 decision against Matthew Heras.

The Sauras will travel to High Point Wesleyan on Tuesday for their next dual match and will travel to Newton Conover for the Red Devil Duals on Saturday.

West Stokes Isaac Church pinned Mountain Island Charter School's Alec Padgitt in the second period. West Stokes coach Mitch Overton and assistant coach Jared Sargent look as the team wrestled in a tri-match at Davie County High School. North Stokes Clayton Utt pinned the Greyhounds Luke Wagner in 2:21. Coach Matthew Wise is back on the mat again for the Vikings this season.