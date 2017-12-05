All-County Cross Country selected

All three high schools in Stokes County had solid and competitive cross country runners this fall. West Stokes led the schools with the most runners at the 2A level, but it was North Stokes sophomore Abigail Hemric who made the most impact at the 1A NCHSAA State race by finishing second in the state with a time of 19:46.4. The Stokes News along with the area high school coaches selected the 2017 men and women’s cross country team.

Hemric was a 1A Northwest all-conference runner and placed first in the conference and regional races and was named Northwest 1A Runner of the Year. She made the all-state team, all-region, and won multiple races this past season.

North Stokes claimed one other spot on the women’s team with freshman Elizabeth McBride. She was the team’s second place runner, finished fifth and made all-conference in the conference meet and had a personal best (PR) time of 23:36.

West Stokes had three runners who made the all-county team. Erin Duke was a 2A Western Piedmont Athletic all-conference runner. She was all-region and finished 23rd in the state in the 2A meet. Senior Caroline Pulliam and Hunter Jackson were the other two Wildcats to make the team. Both runners were WPAC all-conference and finished top 10 in the conference with PR times of 23:00 and 23:13.

South Stokes Ryley Lawson was the lone Saura to make the list. She finished sixth in the Northwest conference meet and earned all-conference with a PR time of 23:59.

For the boy’s team, West Stokes had four runners to make the team. Adam Mayes was WPAC all-conference and finished seventh with a time of 17:57. Sophomore Zach Watts finished all-conference and had a PR time of 19:16. TJ Magaraci and Cameron Knox are the last two Wildcats to make the team and both were honorable mention all-conference and finished with times of 19:12 and 19:08.

South Stokes qualified three runners to the boy’s all-county team. Elijah Mitchell and Jackson Boles finished top 12 in the Northwest Conference race and earned all-conference. Their PR times of 19:26 and 19:41 were second and third to Austin Harger, who made the honorable mention team during the conference meet. His PR time of 19:25 was the best on the team this year.

North Stokes rounded out the team with two selections. Junior Jacob McGee finished fourth in the conference meet with a PR time of 17:23 and made Northwest all-conference along with freshman Jaden Smith, who finished seventh with a time of 19:18.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

