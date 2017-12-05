Lungrin pushing through season 14-0

North Stokes senior wrestler Paden Lungrin has started the season 14-0 and took home nine wins on Saturday at Mount Tabor Super Duals. He is now 15 shy of 100 career wins.

Going into the day, Lungrin had pins over Crecensio Santos (Elkin), Jeremy Gibson (East Surry), Samuel Torres (Walkertown), and Xaireus Boston (Parkland). He added more to his resume on Saturday with victories over Devantae Labert (Ragsdale), Matthew Catania (Mt. Tabor), Samaj Sherrod (Ben L Smith), Henoc Codie (Atkins), Sam Hunt (Ledford), and Nathaniel Lowe (Morehead). The quickest match of the day was over Sherrod in 17 seconds and the best match was against Northwest Guilford’s Stephen Vega where he won 4-3 in overtime.

The Vikings were 3-6 in nine dual matches and won 48-36 over Atkins, 48-24 against Wesleyan Christian Academy, and 54-18 versus Parkland.

Other individuals who performed well for the Vikings on Saturday were Clayton Utt, Levi Collins, Mitchell Petree, who each had six wins and Dylan Mabe finished with five.

The North Stokes team record is now 4-10 and the Vikings will wrestle Surry Central and North Surry on Tuesday.

Sauras win two

South Stokes grapplers traveled to Greensboro on Tuesday and wrestled Ben L Smith and Western Guilford in a tri-match and then went to Mount Pleasant on Saturday for an individual tournament.

In the match against Smith the Sauras received two forfeits at 106 and 113lb weight classes and then lost the next two matches. Ricky Gonzalez picked up a pin fall in the fifth contest of the day in 1:06 to put South back on top for good 18-12.

Jackson Boles picked up a fall over Jameil Divine and Jordan Mitchell pinned Eric Summers in 1:13. The Sauras forfeited the last three matches, but still won 42-40.

In the match against Western Guilford, the Sauras picked up pins by Gonzalez, Kicko Martinez, Jackson Boles, Steven Fatz, Cooper Ross, and Jordan Mitchell. Cody Lawson won a major decision over Juan Martinez 10- 2.

On Saturday, four South wrestlers placed in the top four at the Mount Pleasant Tournament. Gonzales and Fatz placed second against stiff competition, while Boles finished third and Mitchell fourth in their respected weight classes.

South Stokes is now 3-4 on the season and will wrestle High Point Central and Northwest Guilford on Wednesday and then host the Joe Via Tournament on Saturday at South Stokes beginning at 9 a.m.

Wildcats drop two matches

West Stokes continues to struggle with team wins due to lack of wrestlers filling spots, but their effort individually has been gaining success. Thursday was no different. The team traveled to Mount Airy and lost 42-40 to North Wilkes and 54-24 to the Bears.

The Wildcats scored six pins as a team by Garrett Lowe, Noah Hall, Phillip Lowman, Carson Goins, Austin Francis, and Evan Wall and had a 15-7 major win by Zach Watts, but still lost against the Vikings. North Wilkes won one match by pin fall at the 120lb weight class and received six forfeitures for the victory.

Winners for the Wildcats against the Bears were all by pins. Goins beat Barron Pilson, Wall against Herman Ramirez, Watts versus Colby Baker, and Hall over Gabriel Secreist.

The Wildcats (0-4) will take the week off and then wrestle in the Joe Via Tournament at South Stokes on Saturday.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes Ricky Gonzalez placed second at Mount Pleasant High School on Saturday in the 132 lb weight class. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SS-Ricky-Gonzalez-2nd-Place.jpg South Stokes Ricky Gonzalez placed second at Mount Pleasant High School on Saturday in the 132 lb weight class. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News South Stokes Steven Fatz finished second Saturday at Mount Pleasant. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SS-Steven-Fatz-2nd-Place.jpg South Stokes Steven Fatz finished second Saturday at Mount Pleasant. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News West Stokes Carson Goins scored a pin against North Wilkes on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Carson-Goins.jpg West Stokes Carson Goins scored a pin against North Wilkes on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Noah Hall earns a win against North Wilkes to move his record to 5-2 . http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WS-Noah-Hall.jpg Noah Hall earns a win against North Wilkes to move his record to 5-2 . Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News North Stokes Paden Lungrin has started the season 14-0. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_NS-Paden-Lungrin.jpg North Stokes Paden Lungrin has started the season 14-0. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News