Lady Wildcats surge in fourth quarter to beat Sauras

West Stokes traveled to Walnut Cove on Friday night for a non-conference matchup with South Stokes and came from behind in the fourth quarter to win 55-44.

The Wildcats new head coach Dillon Bobbit made it clear, it was a program win, not his.

“Program wins are more important. The girls played well and had fun. They did all the tangible things right and I’m very proud of them,” he said.

The Wildcats started the game on a 5-0 run before the Sauras bounced back with a spurt of their own to gain a 6-5 edge on four made free throws and an offensive rebound put back by Antoinette France. South Stokes advantage grew to 10-7 as the first period ended on a basket from freshman Tatyana Childress.

Rachel Delcamp scored for the Lady Cats to begin the second quarter and sliced the deficit to one point. Both teams battled back-and-forth throughout the frame and held small leads. South made four-out-of-five free throws in the last two minutes of the half and took a 22-19 edge going into the locker room.

West Stokes Eugenia Marcelli hit two baskets to start the third quarter and ignited an 11-3 run that put the Lady Wildcats up 32-25 with 4:11 showing on the game clock. After two made free throws by Mallory Tedder, the Sauras called a timeout to regroup. The home team rattled off a 9-2 margin and knotted the game at 34 with 57 seconds left in the period. With 33 seconds on the clock, Sydney Cockerham made one-of-two free throws and gave West a 35-34 advantage going into the last eight minutes of the game.

Ashley James gave the Sauras their last lead when she sunk a basket pushing the score ahead 39-38. West Stokes Marcelli and freshman Hannah Spainhour quickly took over and combined for eight of the Wildcats next 10 points and forced the home team into a timeout with 2:25 left in the game. West went on to make five free throws to secure their first win of the season.

Marcelli led all scorers with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Delcamp added 11 points and 20 rebounds, while Spainhour chipped in 10. South Stokes leading scorers were Childress and James with 11 points each. Tedder and Makensie Wagner each added seven points.

West Stokes improves to 2-1 after Saturday’s 58-11 thrashing of North Forsyth and will play Salem Baptist on Monday and East Surry on Friday at home. South Stokes falls to 1-3 and will play host to Starmount on Tuesday and West Wilkes on Wednesday. Game times are approximately 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes Ashley James (30) screens for Mallory Tedder (13) against West Stokes on Friday. Saura freshman Tatyana Childress attempts to push through the Wildcats defense on Friday. West Stokes Eugenia Marcelli earned 19 points and 13 rebounds against South Stokes on Friday. Wildcat senior Rachel Delcamp pulled down 20 rebounds and had 11 points against South Stokes.