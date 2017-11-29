Vikings trample Alleghany

North Stokes senior Michal Smith led the Vikings with 16 points in their season opener against Alleghany for a 64-33 won on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“I was really happy with the way the guys played tonight,” said Viking coach David Anderson. “We found the open guy and ran the floor well. We fought through some early foul trouble, but everyone contributed on the team. We have nine players and I feel comfortable playing everyone. If they hustle and don’t quit on the team or me we will rotate everyone into the games this year.”

North Stokes opened the game on a free-throw by returning all-conference performer, Zach Chestnut, but two quick buckets by the visitors gave them a 4-1 lead. North Stokes went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes capped by Smith’s first three-pointer of the night, which forced a timeout by the Trojans. The home team closed out the first quarter with a 13-9 advantage.

The Vikings were 0-for-5 from the long distance line in the second quarter, but made six free throws and shot 63 percent from the floor to outscore the Trojans 16-4 and a 29-13 lead at the half.

“I told the team at halftime, not to let up,” Anderson said. “We had to come out and attack and not let them get back into the game.”

The Vikings opened the third quarter on a 15-0 run when Smith nailed four straight three-pointers along with Joshua McQuinn’s four-points to lead 44-16 with 3:29 left in the period. North outscored the Trojans 20 to four in the quarter and put the game out of reach in the last frame when they held their largest margin at 34 oints with three minutes left in the contest.

Behind Smith’s 16 points, Austin Pruitt added 12 and nine rebounds, Layton Helms nine points and McQuinn eight.

Lady Vikings fall in opener

The Lady Vikings opened their season to a disappointing 51-35 loss against Alleghany.

Senior Sarah McBride kicked off the game with the first bucket, but the Trojans outscored the Vikings 11-5 to close out the first period and led 11-7.

Senior Karley Jessup sank six free throws in the second quarter to keep the Vikings within striking distances, but behind 23-15 at the half. The Trojans jetted to a 39-21 lead in the third quarter, and although the Lady Vikings outscored Alleghany 14-12 in the last remaining minutes, it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

Jessup led North Stokes with 16 points, going 10-for-10 at the foul line. McBride added six, Leann Sessoms and Addie Bryant tallied four points and six rebounds each.

The Vikings will host Patrick County on Friday with the JV games starting at 4 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Michael Smith went 5-for-9 from the three-point line with 16-points against Alleghany on Tuesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NS-Basketball-Michael-Smith-DS.jpg Michael Smith went 5-for-9 from the three-point line with 16-points against Alleghany on Tuesday. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Sarah McBride scores two of her six points against the Trojans. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NS-Basketball-Sarah-McBride-DS.jpg Sarah McBride scores two of her six points against the Trojans. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Lady Viking Karley Jessup scored 16 points in a losing effort to Alleghany. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NS-Basketball-Karley-Jessup-DS.jpg Lady Viking Karley Jessup scored 16 points in a losing effort to Alleghany. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News North Stokes senior Austin Pruitt scored 12 points and had nine rebounds against the Trojans on Tuesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NS-Basketball-Austin-Pruitt-DS.jpg North Stokes senior Austin Pruitt scored 12 points and had nine rebounds against the Trojans on Tuesday. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News