2017 All-County golf team announced

For the first time in the history of women’s golf in Stokes County, all three high schools were able to fill a team and be competitive for a conference championship this season. West Stokes placed second behind Surry Central in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference, while North Stokes finished third and the Sauras fourth in the Northwest 1A. The Stokes News worked with golf coaches from the area high schools and named the all-county 2017 team.

South Stokes Rachel Fenner, the only golfer from the county to qualify for the 1A/2A NCHSAA State Golf Championship, scored an 87 at Cedarbrook Country Club in the regional round this year. This is the second time she has played at the state level and has been an all-conference performer for the past two years. She finished second in the Northwest 1A Conference this season and averaged a 46.

Two more golfers from South Stokes were named to the all-county team, senior Mallory Tedder and freshman Salem Washburn. Tedder has played for the past three years and was named all-conference for two seasons, averaged a 51 on nine holes and qualified for regionals the last two years. Washburn finished her first year with a 52 average and made all-conference in the Northwest by placing ninth overall and qualifying for regionals.

Senior Hailey Sheppard and freshman Jade Britt are representing North Stokes on the all-county team. Sheppard has played all four years of high school and was the first woman golfer for the Vikings to compete at the state level. She was Northwest All-Conference and averaged a 49 this season, while qualifying for regionals. Britt also made regionals with an average of 54.

The Wildcats placed three on the team in junior Lily Frosh, senior Emma Wade and freshman Emily Cox. All three qualified for regionals this season. Frosh and Wade made the WPAC all conference and Cox placed as honorable mention. Frosh placed fourth at the conference match and averaged 51 this season. Wade averaged a 54 and Cox a 55 on nine holes played.

All three high schools return the core of their teams and are expected to compete in their respected conferences next season.

