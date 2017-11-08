Volleyball continued to be a competitive, fast pace sport throughout the county this year. The Stokes News worked with volleyball coaches from area high schools and named their all-county 2017 team.
West Stokes Rachel Delcamp finished with 392 kills, added 287 serve receives, 262 digs, 68 aces, 21 blocks, and an 87.6 percent serving percentage. Delcamp was selected WPAC All-Conference.
West Stokes Abigail Gordon tallied 417 digs, the most in the county and 13th in the state. Gordon was selected WPAC All-Conference.
South Stokes Lilly Weaver tallied 261 kills and earned 324 serve receives. Weaver was selected Northwest All-Conference.
South Stokes Mary Weaver finished with 361 serve receives and 347 digs. She was selected Northwest All-Conference.
West Stokes Mackenzie Parker led the conference, county and state with 914 assists. Parker was selected WPAC All-Conference.
Other players making the team were: Taylor Cunningham (WS), Skylar Amos (NS), Mackenzie Johnson (WS), Jaden Tuttle (NS), Meredith Rasey (NS), Lora Wood (NS), Macy Nelson (SS), Lydia Caudill (SS), and Madeline Newsome (WS).
West Stokes finished third in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a 19-8 overall record and had a final ranking of 21 in the state 2A Maxpreps polls.
South Stokes saw the return of coach Jayson Duncan and finished third in the 1A Northwest Conference with an overall record of 15-10 and a ranking of 25 in the 1A Maxpreps poll.
North Stokes started three freshmen and finished tied for fourth in the Northwest with a 6-18 overall record.
The Wildcats were 4-0 against county teams, while the Sauras were 2-2, and Vikings 0-4.
Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.