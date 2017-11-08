Posted on by


By Robert Money - rmoney@thestokesnews.com

West Stokes Rachel Delcamp was named all-conference and led the county in kills with 392.


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

West Stokes senior Abigail Gordon has been a four year starter and led the team and county in digs with 417.


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

The Sauras junior outside hitter, Lilly Weaver, led her team with kills and was second in the county with 261.


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

South Stokes senior Mary Weaver was second in the county with serve receives (361) and digs 347.


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

West Stokes senior setter Mackenzie Parker had 914 assists and led the state of North Carolina in all classifications.


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Jaden Tuttle


Robert Money | The Stokes News

Lora Wood


Robert Money | The Stokes News

Meredith Rasey


Robert Money | The Stokes News

Skylar Amos


Robert Money | The Stokes News

Lilly Weaver


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

Lydia Caudill


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

Macy Nelson


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

Mary Weaver


Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News

Abigail Gordon


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Mackenzie Johnson


Robert Money | The Stokes News

Mackenzie Parker


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Madeline Newsome


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Rachel Delcamp


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Taylor Cunningham


Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Volleyball continued to be a competitive, fast pace sport throughout the county this year. The Stokes News worked with volleyball coaches from area high schools and named their all-county 2017 team.

West Stokes Rachel Delcamp finished with 392 kills, added 287 serve receives, 262 digs, 68 aces, 21 blocks, and an 87.6 percent serving percentage. Delcamp was selected WPAC All-Conference.

West Stokes Abigail Gordon tallied 417 digs, the most in the county and 13th in the state. Gordon was selected WPAC All-Conference.

South Stokes Lilly Weaver tallied 261 kills and earned 324 serve receives. Weaver was selected Northwest All-Conference.

South Stokes Mary Weaver finished with 361 serve receives and 347 digs. She was selected Northwest All-Conference.

West Stokes Mackenzie Parker led the conference, county and state with 914 assists. Parker was selected WPAC All-Conference.

Other players making the team were: Taylor Cunningham (WS), Skylar Amos (NS), Mackenzie Johnson (WS), Jaden Tuttle (NS), Meredith Rasey (NS), Lora Wood (NS), Macy Nelson (SS), Lydia Caudill (SS), and Madeline Newsome (WS).

West Stokes finished third in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a 19-8 overall record and had a final ranking of 21 in the state 2A Maxpreps polls.

South Stokes saw the return of coach Jayson Duncan and finished third in the 1A Northwest Conference with an overall record of 15-10 and a ranking of 25 in the 1A Maxpreps poll.

North Stokes started three freshmen and finished tied for fourth in the Northwest with a 6-18 overall record.

The Wildcats were 4-0 against county teams, while the Sauras were 2-2, and Vikings 0-4.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

