Weekly Sports Brief

Scores:

Monday, Oct. 23

1A/2A NCHSAA State Golf Championships- South Stokes Rachel Fenner finished 25th

West Stokes men’s soccer vs. Forbush: Lost 3-2 (overtime)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

1A/2A NCHSAA State Golf Championships

West Stokes volleyball @ East Lincoln (2nd Round of NCHSAA 2A Playoffs): Lost 3-0

South Stokes volleyball @ East Surry: (2nd Round of NCHSAA 1A Playoffs): Lost 3—0

South Stokes soccer vs. Mount Airy: Lost 9-0

Wednesday, Oct. 25

West Stokes men’s soccer @ Surry Central: Lost 3-0

Thursday, Oct. 26

South Stokes JV Football vs. East Surry: Lost (No score)

West Stokes JV Football vs. North Surry: Lost 27-6

Friday, Oct. 27

West Stokes football @ North Surry: Lost 17-7

North Stokes football vs. Winston-Salem Prep: Lost 45-15

South Stokes football @ East Surry: Lost 48-0

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Stokes/North Stokes Cross Country – 1A NCHSAA Midwest Regional

Vikings Abigail Hemric finished first, qualifies for state meet

West Stokes Cross Country – 2A NCHSAA Midwest Regional

Wildcats Erin Duke qualifies for state meet

Schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 2

South Stokes JV Football vs. North Stokes – 7:00pm

West Stokes JV Football @ Forbush – 7:00pm

Friday, Nov. 3

South Stokes football vs. North Stokes (Senior Night for South Stokes): 7:30pm

West Stokes football vs. Forbush (Senior Night): 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 4

1A NCHSAA Cross Country Meet – Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville – 9am

2A NCHSAA Cross Country Meet – Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville – 9am

Monday, Nov. 6

No games scheduled; winter practices have begun

Tuesday, Nov. 7

No games scheduled; winter practices have begun

Wednesday, Nov. 8

No games scheduled; winter practices have begun

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes Jaden Tuttle and Skylar Amos made the 1A Northwest honorable mention team in volleyball.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NS-Volleyball-Honorable-Mention.jpg North Stokes Jaden Tuttle and Skylar Amos made the 1A Northwest honorable mention team in volleyball. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

Southeastern Middle Arlyn Durrell runs the ball against Chestnut Grove on Monday.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SE-Football-Arlyn-Durrell-CG-Carson-Hall.jpg Southeastern Middle Arlyn Durrell runs the ball against Chestnut Grove on Monday. Robert Money | For The Stokes News

North Stokes Northwest All-Conference volleyball players Lora Wood and Meredith Rasey.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NS-Volleyball-All-Conference.jpg North Stokes Northwest All-Conference volleyball players Lora Wood and Meredith Rasey. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

South Stokes volleyball Northwest All-Conference and honorable mention players (L to R): Mary Weaver, Lilly Weaver, Lydia Caudill (HM) and Macy Nelson (HM).