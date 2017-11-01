Vikings lose on senior night, Sauras stumble against Cardinals

North Stokes hosted Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy on Friday for senior night and lost 45-15, while South Stokes traveled to conference foe East Surry and was shutout 48-0.

“Our kids continue to play hard and push forward,” said Vikings’ coach Frank Sessoms. “We have set some goals for the team this year and one is we will never quit and finish the season no matter what.”

Before the game, North Stokes honored their only senior in Colby Wrenn.

In the first quarter, the Phoenix got on the board with a 41 yard touchdown reception from Jalen Crawley to Elijah Christian for the 6-0 lead with 8:45 on the clock.

The Vikings had to punt on their next possession and the visiting team took control on the 20-yard line after a 70-yard touchdown was negated on a block in the back. After another penalty by the Phoenix backed them up to the 10-yard line, the Viking defense stiffened and got a safety when Noah Smith and Jackson Boles sacked Crawley in the end zone. After the score, the home team trailed 6-2.

North Stokes received the kickoff, but had to punt possession back to the Phoenix. The visitors needed three plays to score on another touchdown pass. Crawley found Zack Austin for a 14-yard reception and a 13-2 lead with two minutes left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff, North Stokes Jackson Health returned the ball 75-yards, and then connected on the extra-point attempt to cut the lead 13-9 after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Winston-Salem added two more scores with a 22-yard run by Willie Wilson and a 53-yard interception return by Khalil Hill for a 26-9 lead at the half.

To start the third quarter, the Vikings defense forced a fumble after a 69-yard kickoff return down to the home team’s 13-yard line. After taking possession, North Stokes ran 15 plays and came up short on a fourth-and-one on the 19-yard line. Prep ran the ball back 72-yards for the score giving them 32-9 advantage.

Before the third quarter ended, the Vikings used another long drive and burned more minutes off the clock when Wrenn bowled in from 2-yards out as time expired in the quarter. North trailed 32-15 entering the final period.

In the fourth frame, the Phoenix added two more scores on a 58-yard run and a 37-yard reception.

North Stokes had their best offensive output of the season with 222-yards of offense, 13 first downs, and owned time of possession with over 36 minutes. Mark Shaw led the team with 151 rushing yards on 27 carries, while Wrenn had 71-yards on 29 carries and a touchdown. Health added 135-yards on special teams with five carries and a touchdown.

Leading the Viking defense was Tyler Dodson with seven tackles and Dylan Mabe with five.

Sauras stumble against East Surry

East Surry’s Joey Ray got loose for a 27-yard touchdown run halfway through the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead early in the game.

“I thought through the first quarter of play, we did what we wanted to do and kept them at bay,” said Saura coach Mike Holmes.

In the second quarter, the Cardinals scored four times. The first on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Gosnell and then Ray broke loose for a 26-yard dash to the end zone. Gosnell ran the third score in from 30-yards out and then the Cardinal defense blocked a punt and ran it back for a 35-0 halftime lead.

East Surry added two more scores in the third quarter for the final 48-0.

Running back Adam McMillian led the Sauras with 63-yards rushing on 20 carries. Cooper Ross led on defense with 13 tackles, while Steven Fatz and John Williams added 10 each.

The Vikings (0-10, 0-4) and Sauras (4-6, 2-2) will face each other on Friday night in Walnut Cove. The rivalry dates back to 1964 when both schools opened up.

“You can throw records out of the window when these two schools play each other,” stated Holmes. “We will have to play them well and not overlook them.”

