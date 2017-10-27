Ellis Places 14th at AQHA Congress

Kayla Ellis, a member of the Forsyth Saddle and Spurs 4-H Club, participated in the All American Quarter Horse Congress show in Columbus, Ohio at the world’s largest breed show. She placed 14th individually in the Youth Western Pleasure 12-14 on her horse Lazy Lopin Cowboy. She also represented North Carolina Quarter Horse Association in the team tournament and placed fourth out of 61 teams. Ellis trains under Jeremy and Rebekah May of Ogburn Stables in King.

