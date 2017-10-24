Sauras win with defensive effort, Vikings fall to Cardinals

After giving up 56 points to Mount Airy last week, South Stokes stellar defense helped defeat Bishop McGuinness 11-7 in Kernersville Friday night.

“Our defense played really well and I’m happy with their effort,” said Saura coach Mike Holmes. “I think our front line of Lucas Covington, Dalton Slate, Kaleb Bratton and Keylan Coe was the difference in the game. They are a throwing team and those guys put a lot of pressure on their quarterback. Fatz (Steven) and Ross (Cooper) have led us all year on defense and our corners played as well as they could against some pretty athletic kids.”

After a scoreless first quarter, South Stokes got on the board first with a 33-yard field goal from Ivan Caro with close to five minutes left in the half. Before the Sauras had to settle for a field goal, they let a golden opportunity slip away when they faced second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the Villain defense sacked quarterback Austin Lilly for a 14-yard loss.

Bishop McGuinness took possession at their 43-yard line and moved down the field behind the arm of quarterback Jake Babcock. On second goal from the 3-yard line he rolled out under pressure and found Jimmy Teza for a touchdown with 25-seconds left in the quarter. Nathan Joseph made the extra-point and the Villains led 7-3 at the half.

“The only adjustment we talked about making at halftime was to stop making errors and getting so far behind the chains,” Holmes said. “We were shooting ourselves with bad decisions and penalties. We just needed to be more disciplined.”

The third quarter was scoreless, but South started a drive from their 9-yard line in the period that filtered over into the fourth. Adam McMillan carried the ball six times and gained 63-yards of the 91 they covered. His 17-yard pick-up from the 19 gave the Sauras first-and-goal. Quarterback Avery Wood carried the ball the last two yards for the go ahead score. Ryan Moses converted the two-point conversion for the final score.

South Stokes totaled 300-yards of offense with McMillan rushing for 189-yards on 29 carries. Steven Fatz led the defense with 11 tackles and Bratton added 10 and a sack, while limiting the Villains to 136-yards of offense.

South Stokes improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The team will face East Surry (6-3, 3-0) on Friday in Pilot Mountain.

North Stokes struggles to score

North Stokes faced another tough opponent in East Surry Friday night at home. The Cardinals racked up over 400-yards of offense and won 63-0.

“I know we gave up 63 points, but I thought our defense got better for the second week in a row,” said Vikings coach Frank Sessoms. “We got a couple of takeaways in the game and we are finding the ball better. We just have to figure out how to score points.”

The Cardinals led 35-0 after the first quarter when they ran two interceptions back for touchdowns. The Vikings defense made East Surry work a little harder in the second quarter, but still scored two touchdowns for a 49-0 lead at the half.

North Stokes entered Cardinal territory twice in the second half and came away with no points. East Surry added a touchdown in each quarter for the win.

Gabe Oerter led the Viking’s offense with 23-yards, while Dylan Made continued to lead the defense with 12 tackles. Tyler Dodson and Jackson Boles added seven tackles and Dakota Taylor tacked on six.

The Vikings (0-9, 0-3) will host Winston-Salem Prep on Friday night in Danbury.

South Stokes Adam McMillan rushed for 189-yards on 29 carries against Bishop McGuinness Friday night. John Williams added three tackles and an interception in the game against the Villains on Friday night. Tyler Dodson racked up seven tackles against a tough East Surry team Friday night. Gabe Oerter had one of his eight carries against East Surry on Friday.