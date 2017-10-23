Prowlers, Jr. Vikings place first

The North Stokes Jr. Vikings JV cheer squad and the West Stokes Prowlers varsity team placed first in their divisions at the Surry County Little League Football Cheer Competition at West Stokes on Sunday.

Members of the Jr. Vikings JV Cheer team are: Savannah Gwyn, Leah Hutchens, Kailey Johnston, Arianna Krause, Kaylie Nelson, Shyann Shores, Kendra Stevens, Chalei Taitt, Grace Tucker, Jewelly Vaden, Alexana Woods, and Kaydence Woods. The Vikings are coached by Crystal Nelson, Kim Tucker and Bethany Woods.

Cheerleaders from the varsity Prowler team are: Hannah Akers, Leah Crockett, Emilee Glenn, Censeria Harris, Mikayla Hopwood, Kailyn Kuppersmith, Harmony Neslon, and Hailey Wooten. Coaches are Stephanie Howard, Destiney Robbins and Melissa Taylor.

Both the JV and varsity football teams from the Prowlers and the North Stokes JV team advanced to the semifinals at North Surry High School on Saturday. The varsity team gained redemption with a 36-26 victory over Dobson, in spite of losing to the Eagles 30-8 three weeks ago. The Prowler JV team won by three scores over Dobson and the Viking team beat Pilot Mountain.

Both Walnut Cove football teams ended their seasons with losses to Mount Airy. The Jr. Vikings varsity team lost to Pilot Mountain 24-0.

