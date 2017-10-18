Fenner qualifies for State Golf Championships

South Stokes Rachel Fenner is the only lady golfer from Stokes County to qualify for the 1A/2A state golf championships with a score of 87 at Cedarbrook Country Club on Tuesday in the regional round.

“Rachel played really well today,” said Saura coach Kent Mendenhall. “She shot with a lot of confidence on the back nine. She parred three holes on the front and carried that momentum to the back. Momentum is big in golf and you can just see the confidence grow on their faces.”

Fenner shot a 45 on the front nine holes and 42 on the back nine, only four shots over par. Teammates Mallory Tedder and freshman Salem Washburn struggled at times and both finished with a score of 119. The cutoff for qualifying for states was 104.

North Stokes senior Hailey Sheppard made the cut for states last year, but missed this season with a score of 114. Sophomore Jade Britt qualified for her first regional and tallied a 125.

“Cedarbrook is a really nice course, but I believe the pin placements made the course harder today,” stated Viking’s coach Wayne Fulp. “Our girls struggled with puts on the hilly course. Hailey had a two foot put that barely missed the hole, but rolled down hill and she ended up three putting a two foot shot. I think it was frustrating for our girls. I noticed in other regional competitions, the scores were a little lower. Our conference leader, Alyssa (Cox) shot in the mid 80’s and that is unlike her.”

West Stokes had two golfers, Emma Wade and Lily Frosh, scheduled to compete in regionals, but academic obligations kept them from the tees on Tuesday.

“I’m proud of their commitment to academics,” said Wildcat coach Jeff Robertson. “We preach all year about their grades and these two young ladies chose to take a college credit final instead of playing today. I admire them for that. Lily is one of the smartest kids in the school and wants to be a doctor. They both said golf is fun for them, but school is the most important thing.”

Mallory Fobes of Forbush shot a 79 and was named WPAC golfer of the year.

The 1A/2A state golf championships will be played on Oct. 23 and 24 at Longleaf Golf and Country Club in Southern Pines. Tee times are set for 9 a.m.

