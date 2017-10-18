North, South shutout on Friday night

North and South Stokes dropped their Northwest 1A Conference football games on Friday night, with both teams failing to score in their eighth game of the season.

Mount Airy came to Walnut Cove and shocked the Sauras with a 54-0 victory, while the young Vikings traveled to Bishop McGuinness and lost 35-0.

Mount Airy, the number two ranked team in 1A, put up big numbers on South Stokes in the first half. The Bears scored three times in the first quarter and four times in the second for a resounding 49-0 lead at the half.

The visiting team scored on the third play of the game from 24-yards by Jonathan Smith, his first of three rushing touchdowns of the game. Ian Holder added another score two-minutes later from 35-yards out, and then Smith put the Bears up three scores with a 22-yard dash to the end zone towards the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bears touchdowns included two passes to Donovan Greene and a rushing touchdown by him and Smith.

“I love that our kids never quit,” said Sauras coach Mike Holmes. “They are ranked where they are for a reason. They are very well coached and have some speed. Our kids could have easily dropped their heads and not compete, but they didn’t. We had a lot of adversity in this game with injuries and sickness. We’ll refocus and get ready for our game next week against Bishop.”

South Stokes PT Fischer came in as a backup running back and rushed for 21-yards in the unfamiliar role. He had 24-yards receiving on four catches and 45-yards in returns. Steven Fatz led the defense with eight tackles, while Dalton Slate added seven and Lucas Covington six.

North Stokes

Bishop McGuinness capitalized on a number of North Stokes errors for the 35-0 win.

“I thought our defense played pretty well and gave us a good effort at times tonight,” said Vikings coach Frank Sessoms. “They forced some turnovers and gave our offense pretty good field position, but we couldn’t get anything going. Teams are stronger than us right now, but once we get our weight room moving, we hope to change that.”

North Stokes defense allowed three touchdowns in the first quarter one other score in the first half.

All of the Villains scoring in the second half came in the third quarter. The first touchdown took nine offensive plays and covered 75-yards, while the second took six and went 38-yards.

North found some success in the offense during the second half and moved into Bishop territory on four of their five possessions with two ending on the 13 and 17.

The Vikings had 121-yards of offense and 70 of them through the air. Colby Wrenn was 6-for-15 with no interceptions. Mark Shaw led the team in rushing with 25-yards.

Defensively for North, Dylan Made contributed 10 tackles, Gabe Oerter and Tyler Dodson added six. Wrenn and Oerter had an interception each and Dodson had a fumble recovery.

North Stokes (0-8, 0-2) will host East Surry (5-3, 2-0) on Friday, while the Sauras (3-5, 1-1) will travel to Bishop McGuinness (3-5, 1-1). Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

PT Fischer contributed 90 total yards of offense for the Sauras against Mount Airy on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Football-PT-Fischer-AC.jpg PT Fischer contributed 90 total yards of offense for the Sauras against Mount Airy on Friday. Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News Dalton Slate squares up Mount Airy quarterback Ian Holder for one of his seven tackles on the night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Football-Dalton-Slate-AC.jpg Dalton Slate squares up Mount Airy quarterback Ian Holder for one of his seven tackles on the night. Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News Dylan Mabe had 10 tackles against Bishop McGuinness on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Football-Dylan-Mabe-Profile.jpg Dylan Mabe had 10 tackles against Bishop McGuinness on Friday. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Defensive back John Williams knocks down a pass during the Sauras game against Mount Airy on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Football-John-Williams-AC.jpg Defensive back John Williams knocks down a pass during the Sauras game against Mount Airy on Friday. Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News