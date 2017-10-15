West, South and North tennis compete in conference tournaments

Tennis teams around the county wrapped up their regular season with two-day conference tournaments in the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A. Lady Wildcats Sydney Preston and Stephanie Henry finished third and fourth individually in the WPAC singles and North Stokes Alyssa Collins placed fourth in the Northwest. South Stokes Hannah Fisher and Hannah King were defeated in the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament for the highest Saura finish.

In the Northwest tournament Collins, seeded fourth, beat number five seed Ashtyn Myers of Mount Airy 6-0, 6-1. In the semifinals she lost to Bishop’s Becky Auger, the number one ranked player in the conference, 6-2, 6-1. Abigail Martin of East Surry (No. 2) beat Auger in the finals and then Collins lost to Michelle Petrangeli of Bishop 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the third place match.

Other results for the individual tournament: Lucy Patterson (SS) lost to Daphne Dotson (ES) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Ariel Haynes (SS) lost to Anna Kate Tucker (MA) 6-2, 6-1; and Cynthia Collins (NS) won her first match 6-0, 6-0 over Joycelyn Rousze (WSP), but lost to Petrangeli (BM) 6-1, 6-0.

In the doubles competition, South and North each had two teams competing. The Sauras Kaitlyn Tow and Harmony Templan lost to Bishop’s duo 6-2, 6-1, while King and Fisher beat North Stokes Collins and Grace Bylerly in the first round 6-3, 6-1. The Vikings other double team of Brianna Lester and Tessa Sprinkle won in the first round 6-0, 6-0 against Winston-Salem Prep’s team, but lost in the quarterfinals to the Mount Airy team of Perkins and Malone 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

“Alyssa came up one spot short of getting to regionals this year,” said Lady Vikings coach Mandee Bennett. “She has improved in many aspects of her game. I feel like she enjoyed her time on the court this year and with a few things to work on, I believe she could go farther next season.”

In the WPAC individual tournament Sydney Preston, seeded three, beat Surry Central’s Mattie Grace Snow 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, but lost to number two seeded Diana Alexandrov of Atkins 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. Henry won over Mamie Smith (SC) 6-4, 6-2, but lost to Yinka Mason, the number one seed, 6-1, 6-0 setting up a third place game of teammates between West Stokes. Preston overwhelmed Henry 6-0, 6-0 for the third place finish.

The Wildcats placed one team of Tori Preston and Sarah Grace Sells in the double competition. They won 8-1 in the first round over Carver’s King and Thomas, but then lost in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-2 to Surry Central’s Hailey Robertson and Sarah Marion.

“I’m a firm believer that the ones who work the hardest will be rewarded,” said Lady Wildcats coach Tanna Tilley. “Both Stephanie and Sydney will play in regionals next week and both made all-conference. Sarah Grace and Tori made honorable mention. Anytime you make it to regionals, you’ve had a successful year. We want the girls to stay hungry and continue to get better.”

Regionals for the Wildcat players will be Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at Salisbury High School. North and South teams have completed their season.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes Lauren Collins competed in the doubles competition in the Northwest tournament. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Tennis-Lauren-Collins.jpg North Stokes Lauren Collins competed in the doubles competition in the Northwest tournament. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Hannah King, the Sauras number one seed, played in the double competition at the conference tournament this year. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Tennis-Hannah-King-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Hannah King, the Sauras number one seed, played in the double competition at the conference tournament this year. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Stephanie Henry, West Stokes only senior, qualified for regionals in the WPAC tennis tournament. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Tennis-Stephanie-Henry-Michael-Mullins-3.jpg Stephanie Henry, West Stokes only senior, qualified for regionals in the WPAC tennis tournament. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Hannah Fisher competed in doubles for the Sauras at the Northwest 1A tennis tournament. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Tennis-Hannah-Fischer-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Senior Hannah Fisher competed in doubles for the Sauras at the Northwest 1A tennis tournament. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Alyssa Collins finished fourth for the Vikings in the Northwest 1A tournament. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Tennis-Alyssa-Collins-Dale-Sands.jpg Alyssa Collins finished fourth for the Vikings in the Northwest 1A tournament. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Freshman Sydney Preston placed third for the Wildcats in the WPAC tournament and qualified for regionals. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Tennis-Sydney-Preston-CL-2.jpg Freshman Sydney Preston placed third for the Wildcats in the WPAC tournament and qualified for regionals. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News