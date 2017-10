West Stokes named their 2017 Homecoming winners Friday night. (L to R); Olyvia Lawson(Homecoming Princess), Brittney Mabe (Homecoming Queen), Abby Page (Homecoming Princess) and Madeline Newsome (Miss Congeniality).

West Stokes named their 2017 Homecoming winners Friday night. (L to R); Olyvia Lawson(Homecoming Princess), Brittney Mabe (Homecoming Queen), Abby Page (Homecoming Princess) and Madeline Newsome (Miss Congeniality).