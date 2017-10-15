Sauras win on senior night, defeat North Stokes

South Stokes volleyball team defeated rival North Stokes 3-0 in the final game of the regular season for both teams on Thursday night.

“When North and South play you can throw the records out the window,” said Lady Sauras coach Jayson Duncan. “They hustle extremely well and have improved since the last night we played them. I thought we played well and we had to if we wanted to win tonight.”

North Stokes took an early three point lead in the first set behind Leann Sessoms two ace serves. The Sauras fought back and tied the game at six on a hitting error by the Vikings. After eight more ties throughout the match, South Stokes went ahead for good at 20-19. Saura senior Mary Weaver finished off the Vikings with an ace serve and a 25-22 win for her team.

In set two, the Vikings held their biggest lead at 7-4 and then South tied the game at 10 on a service error by North. With Macy Nelson serving, the Sauras reeled off five straight points and led 15-10. South extended their lead to 18-11 and then closed out 25-16 when the game ended on another hitting error by the Vikings.

“We had some miscues and too many missed serves against South Stokes tonight,” voiced Viking’s coach Christine Condon. “We moved some hitters around and changed our blocking for a fresher look. The girls are growing with each game and it’s exciting to watch their progress.”

Between sets two and three, the Sauras honored their three seniors: Mary Weaver, Sarah Birkholz and Mackenzie Yontz.

In game three, North took a 12-11 lead, but the Sauras pulled ahead after two ace serves from Yontz and went on to win 25-18.

“I believe we are playing our best volleyball right now,” Duncan said. “We need to take care of business on Monday against Winston-Salem Prep and then get ready for Mount Airy.”

Lilly Weaver led the Sauras with 14 kills and Caudill had 10. Mary Weaver finished with 14 digs and sophomore Hailey Rothrock added 20 assists and two ace serves.

For North Stokes, Meredith Rasey contributed 14 kills and four blocks. Lora Wood led her team with 19 digs and six kills. Sessoms added 17 assists, five kills and two aces.

“We need to clean some things up if we want to advance in the tournament,” said Condon. “We are young and very fortunate to have players that are flexible in the positions they play. The group is very coachable.”

South Stokes improved to 13-8 overall and finished third in the Northwest with a 6-4 record. North Stokes fell to 5-17 and 3-7 (tied for fourth). South Stokes will host Winston-Salem Prep on Monday in the first round of the conference tournament and North Stokes will play Bishop McGuinness.

On Tuesday, the Vikings beat the Villains 3-2 on senior night behind the offense of Wood and Rasey. Seniors Taylor Brim and Natalie Dodson were recognized before the game.

