South and North compete at golf tournament

Pilot Knob Country Club hosted the 1A Northwest Conference golf tournament this season with only four of the six conference teams being represented. Mount Airy, East Surry, North Stokes, and South Stokes all had girls teeing off for 18 holes. Mount Airy tallied the best team score of the day with 292, followed by East Surry (310), North Stokes (320) and South Stokes (348).

Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox shot an 80 making her the medalist of the tournament and Northwest Player of the Year. North Stokes senior Hailey Sheppard finished the course in second place with a score of 99, the only other player to break 100.

“Hailey has been the backbone of our team for four years,” said Vikings coach Wayne Fulp. “She has been to regionals all four years and the girls feed off of her experience. She hit the ball well today and we are proud of her and what she has meant to our team.”

Viking sophomore Jade Britt shot a 107 on the day qualifying her for regionals along with Sheppard. “I don’t believe North has ever had two kids qualify in the same year. Hopefully they will continue to hit the ball well next week at regionals,” Fulp said.

For South Stokes, number one seeded Rachel Fenner didn’t play due to sickness. According to head coach Kent Mendenhall, she still qualified for regionals and was named all-conference even though she had to take a score of 140. Teammates Mallory Tedder and Salem Washburn also qualified for regionals. Tedder shot a 111 and Washburn 113.

“The girls hit well today,” Mendenhall said. “I was hoping we would have had a better showing as a team, but Rachel not playing hurt us. Taking three girls to a regional is a big plus for our program. Salem has come in and surprised me a little. I didn’t know a lot about her before this year, but she has improved every time out and impressed me. Having both her and Rachel back to build around next year could be a special year for us.”

Sheppard and Fenner were the only Stokes County players to make Northwest All-Conference this season.

Tedder, Fenner, Washburn, Britt, and Sheppard will all compete at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin on Tuesday in the regional round of states.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Sophomore Jade Britt shot a 107 for the Vikings at Pilot Knob on Monday and qualified for regionals next week. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Golf-Jade-Britt-CL.jpg Sophomore Jade Britt shot a 107 for the Vikings at Pilot Knob on Monday and qualified for regionals next week. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes Mallory Tedder qualified for regionals after shooting a 111 at Pilot Knob on Monday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Golf-Mallory-Tedder.jpg South Stokes Mallory Tedder qualified for regionals after shooting a 111 at Pilot Knob on Monday. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes freshman golfer Salem Washburn qualified for regionals on Monday with a 113 at Pilot Knob. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Golf-Salem-Washburn-Dale-Sands-2-1.jpg South Stokes freshman golfer Salem Washburn qualified for regionals on Monday with a 113 at Pilot Knob. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News North Stokes Hailey Sheppard shot a 99 at Pilot Knob on Monday in the Northwest Conference tournament. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Golf-Hailey-Sheppard-Charles-Leftwich.jpg North Stokes Hailey Sheppard shot a 99 at Pilot Knob on Monday in the Northwest Conference tournament. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News