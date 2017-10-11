North Stokes football keeps fighting

North Stokes traveled to Mount Airy on Friday night and faced their Northwest conference foe at Wallace Shelton Stadium. The Granite Bears scored on their first nine possessions and defeated the Vikings 59-0.

“Our kids try hard, but we have a few injuries right now and we’re just trying to survive the season,” said Vikings coach Frank Sessoms. “We will continue to show up and do our best every time we hit the football field. We are a little banged up, but we should make it through the season.”

The Vikings only dressed 12 players for the game and continued to struggle putting points on the board against the second ranked 1A team in the state, according to the AP, NCPreps and Maxpreps polls.

Mount Airy quickly accumulated points in the first quarter and led 35-0 by the end of the period.

The Bears added another touchdown from quarterback Armando Estrada to Clay Taylor for a 39-yard reception and a 42-0 lead to begin the second quarter. Quentavious Mcledo added a 24-yard run midway through the period for the 49-0 halftime lead.

The third quarter began with the Bears having possession close to midfield. Their first two caries had them inside the 5-yard line on three consecutive run plays. Facing a first-and-goal from the two, the Viking’s defense showed their first stance of the game. They stopped the Bears from scoring a touchdown and limited Brown to a 23-yard field goal from the 7-yard line. The Bears pulled ahead 52-0.

Mount Airy added one more score in the fourth quarter on 26-yard run by Jaedon Hill.

Sophomore Isaac Wood, who played much of the game with an ankle sprain, had 73-yards in kick returns for the Vikings on four carries. Mark Shaw led the offense with 23 carries and had 50 yards rushing.

Junior linebacker Dylan Mabe led the Vikings with 12 tackles. Levi Collins added six from the safety position and Orion Martin contributed five. Mabe leads the team with 69 tackles in seven games and ile Tyler Dodson is second on the team with 33.

“Dylan has led our team all year in tackles,” stated Sessoms. “He is starting to find the ball pretty well. We are getting better in areas and the kids are learning.”

The Vikings fell 0-7 and 0-1 in conference play. Mount Airy improves to 7-0 and 1-0. North Stokes will travel to Bishop McGuinness (2-5, 0-1), while the Bears will go to South Stokes (3-4, 1-0). Both games will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“Bishop will be another challenge for us,” Sessom said. “They don’t have a JV team, so we will be able to dress more kids on Friday. We’ll line up and go hard, that’s all we know to do right now.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes Colby Wrenn stops Mount Airy Ian Holder short of the end zone in the first half. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Football-1-John-Cate.jpg North Stokes Colby Wrenn stops Mount Airy Ian Holder short of the end zone in the first half. Tyler Dodson defends all-state player Donavon Greene as he makes a fingertip catch on a 19-yard touchdown pass for Mount Airy in the first quarter on Friday night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Football-25-John-Cate.jpg Tyler Dodson defends all-state player Donavon Greene as he makes a fingertip catch on a 19-yard touchdown pass for Mount Airy in the first quarter on Friday night. North Stokes running back Colby Wrenn takes a pitch from quarterback Levi Collins. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Football-offense-John-Cate.jpg North Stokes running back Colby Wrenn takes a pitch from quarterback Levi Collins.