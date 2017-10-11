Lady Cats fall on senior night

West Stokes volleyball team celebrated senior night with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Forbush on Tuesday evening. The players, coaches and parents recognized six seniors before the match: Taylor Cunningham, Rachel Delcamp, Abigail Gordon, Mackenzie Parker, Allie Hawkins, and Madeline Newsome.

“These seniors have helped set the foundation of the program to where we are now,” said Wildcats coach Jordan Stevens. “They all have come so far since they stepped on the court as freshmen. Rachel, Abigail and Mackenzie have really led this group of seniors and their team on the court the past four years.”

The Wildcats started set one with enthusiasm and led 4-1 out of the gate. Forbush slowly gained control behind a combination of Colby Crater and Parkley Hennings hits. The game was tied at nine and then the Falcons outscored the Wildcats nine to three to take a commanding 18-12 lead. West cut the score to 22-18 before Forbush won the set at 25-20.

In set two, the Falcons jumped out 10-3 and even a timeout by Stevens couldn’t stop the Falcons momentum. West cut the lead to 12-6, but Forbush rallied behind another 10-3 run to lead 22-9. The Cats scored five points the remainder of the match to lose 25-15 behind 12 hitting errors by the home team.

“We lost our energy in the first set and could never really get going again,” stated Stevens. “We were missing our set passes and weren’t able to get our hitters involved in the game. We were too predictable in our kill attempts.”

Game three started much like the second with the Falcons jumping on the Cats 6-2. West battled back and tied the score at nine behind Delcamp’s two kills and four aces by Newsome and Hawkins. The Falcons regrouped and went ahead 18-12. After a West timeout, the ladies began finding their hitters and knotted the score at 23 before the Falcons had consecutive kills by Mackenzie Fulk and Camryn Doub to end the game and match.

Delcamp led the team with 14 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Parker had 22 assists, four kills and four digs, while Gordon led the team with 13 digs.

“We have to regroup and get ready for Surry Central on Thursday and then we have to turn our focus towards the conference tournament next week,” Stevens said. “In order for us to be successful against the Eagles we need to be fundamentally sound. Our back line has to do a better job in order for us to get the hits we need to win.”

The Wildcats fell to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Forbush improved to 16-8 and 8-2. West will travel to Surry Central on Thursday for their last regular season game of the season.

The Wildcats JV team improved to 16-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play with a 25-16, 25-12 victory over the Falcons. With a win against Surry Central on Thursday, the JV team will claim the WPAC JV Conference championship.

Rachel Delcamp contributes one of her 14 kills in the game against Forbush on Tuesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Volleyball-Rachel-Delcamp-MM.jpg Rachel Delcamp contributes one of her 14 kills in the game against Forbush on Tuesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Mackenzie Parker had 22 assists for the Wildcats against Forbush in a WPAC conference game. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Volleyball-Mackenzie-Parker-MM.jpg Senior Mackenzie Parker had 22 assists for the Wildcats against Forbush in a WPAC conference game. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes volleyball seniors from L to R: Allie Hawkins, Taylor Cunningham, and Abigail Gordon. Back row: Mackenzie Parker, Rachel Delcamp, and Madeline Newsome. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Volleyball-Seniors-2017-MM.jpg West Stokes volleyball seniors from L to R: Allie Hawkins, Taylor Cunningham, and Abigail Gordon. Back row: Mackenzie Parker, Rachel Delcamp, and Madeline Newsome. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Abigail Gordon scores one of her team leading 13 digs against Forbush on Tuesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Volleyball-Abigail-Gordon-MM.jpg Abigail Gordon scores one of her team leading 13 digs against Forbush on Tuesday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News