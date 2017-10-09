Vikings hit past Sauras

South Stokes hosted cross county and Northwest Conference tennis rival North Stokes on Thursday evening. The Vikings, who roster no seniors, overwhelmed the Sauras on their senior night and won in a 9-0 convincing fashion.

“Our girls are thinking more tennis with every match,” said Vikings coach Mandee Bennett. “The second time around in conference the girls individual scores have improved. Lauren Collins and Brianna Lester have improved the most this season, but I am proud of them all. They have continued to work hard in every practice to get better.”

Number one seeds Alyssa Collins and Hannah King started the match off at center court with Collins winning 6-1, 6-2 for the Vikings. Next up, Hannah Fisher won the first set 6-4 over Brianna Lester, but Lester came back and secured the second match 6-1. The third set was a tie breaker with Lester winning 10-8.

North Stokes Tessa Sprinkle won 6-1, 6-2 over Kaitlyn Tow and four seed Lauren Collins shutout Harmony Templain 6-0, 6-0. In the fifth seeded match, Grace Byerly beat Lucy Patterson 6-2, 6-0 and Cynthia Collins fought off Aerial Haynes 6-2, 6-2.

In the three double matches Lester and Sprinkle beat King and Fisher in a very close 8-6 match. Alyssa Collins and Addie Bryant won over Tow and Templain 8-0, while Lauren Collins and Byerly beat Patterson and Haynes 8-3.

“North Stokes was tough tonight. They have a good solid program with nice tradition,” said Sauras coach Andy Smith. “Our ladies have improved so much throughout the season. The four seniors have worked hard and made good improvement. I just wish I had more time to work with them.”

After several years of coaching at the college level, Smith enjoyed his first year leading a high school program.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “We are young this year with six returning players for next season. The future is bright for the Sauras tennis program and we will keep getting better.”

After the match South Stokes recognized their four seniors: Hannah King, Hannah Fisher, Kaitlyn Tow and Abby Quesenberry.

North Stokes finished the regular season 6-7 and 4-6 in conference play. South Stokes ended their year 4-11 and 2-8. Both teams will travel to Mount Airy next week for the 1A Northwest Conference tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes senior Hannah Fisher serves against North Stokes on Thursday in a Northwest 1A Conference match. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-Tennis-Hannah-Fischer-1.jpg South Stokes senior Hannah Fisher serves against North Stokes on Thursday in a Northwest 1A Conference match. South Stokes senior tennis players from L to R: Hannah Fisher, Hannah King, Kaitlyn Tow and Abby Quesenberry. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_2017-South-Stokes-Tennis-Seniors.jpg South Stokes senior tennis players from L to R: Hannah Fisher, Hannah King, Kaitlyn Tow and Abby Quesenberry. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Alyssa Collins and South’s Hannah King battled as the number one seeds in Thursday’s conference match. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Tennis-Alyssa-Collins-Hannah-King.jpg North Stokes Alyssa Collins and South’s Hannah King battled as the number one seeds in Thursday’s conference match. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Brianna Lester won a third set tie breaker on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-Tennis-Brianna-Lester-Dale-Sands-Action.jpg North Stokes Brianna Lester won a third set tie breaker on Thursday. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News