Cross Country around the county

All three county high schools were in action this week with North and West Stokes participating in the 34th Annual Greensboro XC Invitational on Saturday and South Stokes running in the East Surry Invitational on Tuesday.

The Sauras boys’ team outran East Surry, Surry Central, Mount Airy and North Surry for first place. Elijah Mitchell finished in third for South Stokes and Ryley Lawson medaled with a ninth place finish for the ladies team.

North and West Stokes ran in the Developmental Division of the Greensboro Invitational on Saturday morning. Vikings Abigail Hemric finished first with a time of 19:27.82 out of 150 girls from 23 different teams. Elizabeth McBride placed in the top third of the field with a finish of 24:39.48.

For the North Stokes boys, Jacob McGee continued his strong running with a ninth place finish and a time of 17:38.52 out of 250 boys from 30 different teams and Nicholas Delp placed 21st with an 18:16.27.

West Stokes TJ Magaraci and Jacob Adkins placed in the top 25 percent of the boy’s race with times of 19:31.61 and 19:43.30.

Three Wildcats ran in the main invitational race. Erin Duke placed sixth with a time of 20:26.04 for the ladies team and Adam Mayes (18:12.08) and Cameron Knox (19:08.26) placed in the top half for the boys.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes boys finished first at the East Surry Invitational on Tuesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-CC-South-Stokes-Team-wins-first.jpg South Stokes boys finished first at the East Surry Invitational on Tuesday. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News South Stokes Ryley Lawson metaled with a ninth place finish at the East Surry Invitational. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SS-CC-Ryley-Lawson-Mitch-Adams.jpg South Stokes Ryley Lawson metaled with a ninth place finish at the East Surry Invitational. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News North Stokes Abigail Hemric placed first at the 34th Annual XC Invitational with a time of 19:27.82. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-CC-Abigail-Hemric-Dale-Sands-3.jpg North Stokes Abigail Hemric placed first at the 34th Annual XC Invitational with a time of 19:27.82. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Jacob McGee placed ninth for the Vikings at the 34th Annual Greensboro XC Invitational. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NS-CC-Jacob-McGee-Dale-Sands.jpg Jacob McGee placed ninth for the Vikings at the 34th Annual Greensboro XC Invitational. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Erin Duke ran a time of 20:26.04 and finished sixth at the 34th Annual Greensboro Invitational. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-Erin-Duke.jpg Erin Duke ran a time of 20:26.04 and finished sixth at the 34th Annual Greensboro Invitational. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Adam Mayes had a time of 18:12.08 at the 34th Annual Greensboro Invitational on Saturday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_WS-CC-Adam-Mayes.jpg Adam Mayes had a time of 18:12.08 at the 34th Annual Greensboro Invitational on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News